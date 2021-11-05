Spain's Lebron praises 'magical' Dubai Padel Cup

Sheikh Saeed bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Padel Association, with the medal winners at the Dubai Padel Cup. (Supplied photo)

By Team KT Published: Fri 5 Nov 2021, 6:24 PM Last updated: Fri 5 Nov 2021, 6:41 PM

Juan Lebron, the world’s number one player from Spain, doffed his hat to the organisers of the inaugural Dubai Padel Cup after the rousing success of the event.

Played on a purpose-built court at Jumeirah Emirates Towers, the conclusion of the Dubai Padel Cup’s high-profile exhibition match series was watched by a capacity crowd.

Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Sports Council, Sheikh Saeed bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Padel Association, Sheikh Rashid bin Ammar Al Nuaimi, Sheikh Humaid bin Ammar al Nuaimi and Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of the Dubai Sports Council also attended the event.

Lebron and his partner Miguel Lamperti had won the title with a 6-3, 7-6 (8-6) victory over Fernando Belasteguin and Spain’s Arturo Coello on Thursday night.

“It has been an amazing week with Miguel, we have had some incredible moments – I am very happy,” said Lebron. “It’s been an unforgettable experience in this incredible place. The fans have been calling me the wolf of the desert – it’s unbelievable, I thank them with my whole heart. I also want to thank the organisers because it is very difficult to create an event as magical as the Dubai Padel Cup.”

Lamperti was equally effusive in his praise for the Dubai Padel Cup.

“I’ve really enjoyed playing with Juan in these amazing matches, but I have also loved the people, the city and the event. The Dubai Padel Cup has been an unforgettable experience for the players, the fans and everyone connected to the sport,” said the Argentine.

The final day saw eight doubles teams – comprising 14 international padel stars and Dubai-based NAS Sport Complex coaches and professionals Javier Lopez and Sergio Icardo – battle for overall positions in the exhibition series standings.

Argentina’s Fernando Poggi and Spain’s Gonzalo Rubio defeated Lopez and Icardo 6-2, 6-3 to claim third place overall.

The inaugural Dubai Padel Cup is the headline act of this year’s month-long Dubai Fitness Challenge.

The event in Dubai attracted some of the world’s greatest players that produced an outstanding level of play to enthrall the fans.

Inspired by the success of the event, Ahmed Hamada, Co-Founder of the Dubai Padel Cup, said the world’s best players would be returning to Dubai again next year.

“The response from the players has been amazing, they love the court, the city, the padel community here – we are already planning how we can grow the event concept to make it even bigger and better next year,” said Hamada.

Meanwhile, Ali Al Arif, Founder and Managing Director, World Padel Academy, said the event would inspire Dubai youngsters to take up the sport.

“The Dubai Padel Cup is very exciting, and the amateur competitions are a fantastic way to build excitement and create opportunities for new players to learn about the sport. We are thrilled that World Padel Academy can play its part in the Dubai Padel Cup and growing the game locally,” Al Arif said.