Spain strike gold as Abu Dhabi hosts World Triathlon Championship Series

The two-day event brought leading international triathletes to the UAE capital to compete for Olympic qualification points, World Triathlon ranking points and prize money

  • PUBLISHED: Sun 15 Nov 2026, 12:48 PM
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Spain won the elite Mixed Relay on Hudayriyat Island on Saturday at the Modon World Triathlon Championship Series (WTCS) Abu Dhabi with Australia and Brazil finishing second and third respectively.

 The two-day event brought leading international triathletes to the UAE capital to compete for Olympic qualification points, World Triathlon ranking points and prize money.

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Among them was John Charman from the USA, who competed in the 85-89 age category, after turning 89 earlier this week.  “In triathlon, you’re racing against some incredible athletes in the different age groups, and there are athletes in my age group who are really good and I enjoy competing against them,” he said. 


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