Spain appoints first woman to coach women's national team after kiss scandal

GEM’s MD Shannah said the vision was to deliver quality golf events, in collaboration with the host golf clubs and the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF)
Spain's soccer federation RFEF has appointed Montse Tome to succeed the fired Jorge Vilda as the women's national team coach, making her the first woman to manage the side, it said on Tuesday.
Tome had been Vilda's assistant coach since 2018 and has since "established herself as a key player in the national team's growth", the RFEF said in a statement.
Vilda's contract was terminated earlier on Tuesday by the federation's new board, which was formed after the suspension of RFEF President Luis Rubiales by FIFA over his allegedly non-consensual kiss of a Spanish player after the team won the Women's World Cup two weeks ago.
Chasing a fourth F2 world drivers' title, the Emirati driver produced a flawless performance
Spokesperson says the concept of the participation of athletes with Russian and Belarusian passports not feasible due to technical reasons
Everyone dreams of winning a green jacket or standing on a podium with the National Anthem playing, says the Arjuna Award recipient
Son treble helps Tottenham recover from a goal down to thrash Burnley at Turf Moor
Emanuele Galeppini moves to within one shot of the leader heading into Sunday's final round at the Arabian Ranches Golf Club
Verstappen on front row as he chases record 10th win with Red Bull team mate Perez only fifth
Team Abu Dhabi star produces superb qualifying display as he looks to extend his lead in world title race