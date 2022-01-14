South Africa beat India in third Test to win series 2-1

A Gambian throw-in began a move that finished with Ablie Jallow slamming a rising shot over goalkeeper Diop Babacar, who had strayed slightly off his line
Sports1 day ago
Keegan Petersen hit 82 and set up a series win for South Africa on the fourth day of the third Test against India at Newlands in Cape Town on Friday.
South Africa, sixth in the International Cricket Council Test rankings, beat top-ranked India by seven wickets to clinch the three-match series 2-1.
It was a tense chase, with South Africa having to work for almost every run after being set to make 212 on a pitch which gave assistance to the fast bowlers.
Petersen, on 59, survived a straightforward chance to Cheteshwar Pujara at first slip off Jasprit Bumrah in the seventh over of the day.
Petersen went on to add 23 more valuable runs as he and Rassie van der Dussen (41 not out) put on 54 runs after resuming at the overnight 101 for two.
Van der Dussen and Temba Bavuma (32 not out) took South Africa to victory 35 minutes after lunch with an unbeaten stand of 57.
South Africa looked up against it after India stormed to victory in the first Test before the hosts levelled in Johannesburg to go on for a memorable series success.
A Gambian throw-in began a move that finished with Ablie Jallow slamming a rising shot over goalkeeper Diop Babacar, who had strayed slightly off his line
Sports1 day ago
India were 57 for two at the close, an overall lead of 70, with Cheteshwar Pujara on nine and captain Virat Kohli on 14
Sports1 day ago
The Club saw an increase in total revenues, increasing by 19% to £569.8 million
Sports1 day ago
Ibrahima Kone's spot-kick shortly after half-time proved the different for Mali in the Group F game, but Tunisia could have earned a draw only for Wahbi Khazri to have his late penalty saved at the other end
Sports1 day ago
The world No.1 still faces the prospect of deportation because his exemption from Covid-19 vaccination rules has been questioned
Sports1 day ago
Al Attiyah heads into Thursday's penultimate stage 32min 40sec clear of France's nine-time world rally champion Sebastien Loeb
Sports1 day ago
The Egypt international, 29, has fewer than 18 months left on his current deal and in an interview published this week said he was not asking "for crazy stuff"
Sports1 day ago