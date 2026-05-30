Sooryavanshi ready for India call-up, it will come 'very soon': Sangakkara

Teenager Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been the toast of the cricket world in a stunning IPL season for Rajasthan Royals—and coach Kumar Sangakkara says the 15-year-old is ready to represent India.

Sooryavanshi's 96 runs on Friday in the last playoff went in vain, as Rajasthan lost to Gujarat Titans by seven wickets to bow out of the T20 tournament.

But the season belonged to the left-handed Sooryavanshi, who leads the batting chart with 776 runs at an average of 48.50, with a punishing strike-rate of 237.30 in 16 matches.

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He missed out on a century for the second straight time, but once again impressed with his 47-ball knock, laced with eight fours and seven sixes, in New Chandigarh.

"With everything Vaibhav's shown against some of the best bowlers in the world, I think he's more than ready to take on any challenge that you throw at him," Sangakkara said.

"I'm sure that he'll get that (India) call-up very, very soon. He's batted with a lot of maturity, he has shouldered the responsibility of that opening partnership so well for us this season."

The teenage sensation held the innings together after Rajasthan lost two quick wickets and reached his fifty in 31 balls—his slowest in the IPL.

Sooryavanshi changed gears, smashing a six off Jason Holder down the ground.

He fell to Kagiso Rabada after a mis-hit to deep third man, a dismissal similar to his previous when he struck a 29-ball 97 in the eliminator on Wednesday.

'No-fear attitude'

"I think we are very, very proud of the season that he's had," said Sangakkara.

"And we just want to make sure that he keeps going, keeps that intent, keeps that no-fear attitude and keeps growing. I think he's going to be even better as the years go by."

Sooryavanshi joined Rajasthan when he was 13, scoring a 35-ball century in his debut year in 2025 at age 14.

"I think we've got a good plan around him. We don't cut his mind too much," said former Sri Lanka captain Sangakkara.

"He comes to all our team meetings, he contributes, he listens. And he does a lot of homework. So we don't want to put any unnecessary thoughts into his head. I think a clear mind, batting with that courage is exactly what we want to see of him."

Sooryavanshi won praise from the opposition camp with Gujarat's director of cricket Vikram Solanki, saying the boy wonder is already among the T20 elite.

"I've not seen anyone bat like the way he bats, and I think in this format, probably he's right now one of the best batters in the world," said the former England batter.

"And it's remarkable to see his biomechanics and his hand speed, and no matter what opposition he plays against... in the years to come, the opposition that he plays against is going to have a tough time against him."