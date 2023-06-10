'So close and yet so far - this happens when you play the best' says a tearful Muchova

The addition of Norwegian Erling Haaland appears to have taken Guardiola's team to a new level
Team KT
sports@khaleejtimes.com
Karolina Muchova was not the only one crying during her acceptance speech at the prize giving ceremony for the women’s singles final at the French Open on Saturday.
The unseeded Czech player, who came so close to making history and denying Poland’s Iga Swiatek a record equalling third consecutive title and first since Justine Henin (2005-2007) pulled at the heartstrings of fans who were still applauding her heroic bid for the most improbable of victories.
Speaking in her on-court interview, a tearful Muchova said: "Thank you very much. I'll try to keep it short because this is emotional. This is incredible, thank you to everyone.
"It's been amazing to be actually three weeks in Paris here for me and my team. This was so close and yet so far. that happens when you play one of the best.
"Iga, I want to congratulate you and your team. I want to thank everyone behind the curtains as well. The people who help us in the locker-room, physios, ball kids, every volunteer. It's been an amazing tournament,” she said, struggling to control her emotions.
"I would like to thank each one of you. I wouldn't be standing here if you were not pushing me each match and the energy and everything. I have never (experienced) this, and this is unbelievable so thank you very much.
"To my team - this is the hardest one - when I look at those people I actually feel like I am the winner, so thank you. Thanks to my coaches, my friends, We've come a long way and I hope this is just the beginning for us. We're going to keep it stronger and come back,” added Muchova as fans were seeing wiping tears from their eyes as well at Roland Garros.
The addition of Norwegian Erling Haaland appears to have taken Guardiola's team to a new level
In the coming years, Saudi Arabia will organise the men's Asian Cup football, the Olympic-style Asian Games and even the Asian Winter Games in 2029
The last time that the event was held in the Turkish city was when Liverpool produced one of the game's greatest comebacks to overcame AC Milan’s 3-0 first-half lead and win the iconic European Cup trophy on penalties
MMA legend says her first loss in seven years against Julianna Pena made her even considered retirement
The American, who last held a title in 2016 and has only fought sporadically since, is hoping to post a convincing victory over Bill Hutchinson
Batsman says they will do their best to make the Australian run machine as uncomfortable as possible at the crease
It will be a dream come true for most of the players to play alongside the top teams
Did you know? Smith started his career as a leg-spinner