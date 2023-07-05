World No 1 Iga Swiatek said she felt confident and did a good job of adjusting to grass after disposing of China's Zhu Lin
Australian batsman Steve Smith has made rapid progress towards the top of the MRF Tyres ICC Mens Test Player Rankings after the second England-Australia Ashes Test at Lords, but Kane Williamson has replaced Joe Root at the number one spot.
Smiths player of the match effort of 110 and 34 has lifted him four places to second position. He was last at the top in June 2021 when he replaced Williamson for a couple of weeks before being overtaken again by the New Zealand batter.
Root, who could only manage scores of 10 and 18, slipped to fifth position, allowing Williamson to regain the top spot. This is the sixth stint at the top for Williamson, who first attained number one position in November 2015 and was last at the top in August 2021.
The race for the top positions in the list is bound to remain interesting in the coming days as Smith is just one point behind Williamsons 883 rating points after the latest weekly update, while third-placed Marnus Labuschagne (873) and Travis Head are also separated by just one point.
England batter Ben Duckett has shot up 24 places to reach the top 20 for the first time in his career helped byscores of 98 and 83 in the second Ashes Test while his captain Ben Stokes is up nine places to 23rd after a valiant 155 in the second innings.
Australia captain Pat Cummins has moved up to second position among bowlers after grabbing four wickets in the match while left-arm fast bowler Mitchell Starc is up two places to 14th with six scalps.
Opener David Warner is 26th among batters after scores of 66 and 25 lifted him four places.
In the MRF Tyres ICC Mens ODI Player Rankings, Ireland batter Harry Tector has inched up one slot to joint-sixth position after scoring 60 against Nepal in the seventh place play-off match of the ICC Mens Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023 in Harare.
Scott Edwards of the Netherlands (up five places to 35th) and Pathum Nissanka of Sri Lanka (up eight places to 38th) are the other players to move up the batting rankings.
In the bowling rankings, Nepal leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane, who picked up three wickets against the UUAE, is up five places to 24th.
Sri Lanka off-spinner Maheesh Theekshana (up 21 places to 32nd) and Scotland seam bowler Chris Sole (up 23 places to 39th) have also made notable progress after impressive performances in the Qualifier.
Adam Yates of UAE Team Emirates retains yellow jersey following gruelling ride from Spain to France
German also surpassed his tie with Hale Irwin with win No. 46 on the Tour Champions
Takashinga Cricket Club, set in one of the country's oldest Black townships, finally became a recognised venue when West Indies beat the United States in a Cricket World Cup qualifying game on June 18
The former professional boxer insisted that he and his wife are happy together after media reports of his Instagram interactions with a bridal model triggered a controversy
Controversial dismissal of England's Jonny Bairstow triggers a seething cauldron of hate as Marylebone Cricket Club members abused Australia players
The son of Deep Impact becomes the Irish handler's fifth Epsom Derby scorer to follow-up in the Irish Classic where he joined the legendary Galileo, High Chaparral, Camelot and Australia
Veteran Team Abu Dhabi driver shows his fighting spirit again on day of drama