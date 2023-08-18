Smith and Starc out of South Africa tour with injuries

The country face their biggest game since Bobby Moore lifted the men's trophy at Wembley in 1966
Australia batter Steve Smith and fast bowler Mitchell Starc have been ruled out of the white-ball series in South Africa through injuries, but both are expected to be back in action in India next month.
Smith is nursing a wrist injury, while Starc is recovering from a groin soreness, both injuries sustained during the Ashes series in England.
With regular skipper Pat Cummins nursing a fractured wrist, all-rounder Mitchell Marsh will lead the white-ball side, who will play three one-dayers and five T20 matches in South Africa.
"The compacted Ashes series and the World Test Championship was a heavy load for the group, and we are taking a conservative approach to the build-up to the World Cup," chief selector George Bailey said on Friday.
"With the World Cup the priority of the squad, it was determined on advice that it was best for Steve and Mitchell to join the group in India by which time we expect them to be fully fit and available for the Indian ODI series, plus the World Cup warm-up fixture."
Australia will travel to India next month to play eight limited-overs matches before beginning their ODI World Cup campaign against the same opponents on Oct. 8 in Chennai.
To fill the void created by Smith's unavailability, Marnus Labuschagne has been added to Australia's ODI squad for the matches against South Africa, the country of his birth.
ALSO READ
In Starc's absence, fellow left-arm quick Spencer Johnson, who was picked originally in the T20 squad, is now in contention to make his debut in both white ball formats.
Australia begin their South Africa tour with the opening T20 in Durban on Aug. 30.
The country face their biggest game since Bobby Moore lifted the men's trophy at Wembley in 1966
The right back said England's resilience in the face of setbacks would also hold them in good stead back at Stadium Australia on Sunday
World number one Scottie Scheffler and reigning US Open champion Wyndham Clark are the only players who have clinched Ryder Cup spots
Should City clinch the Club World Cup in December it would complete the Spanish manager's honours list which already includes five Premier League titles
Come from behind victory sets up up Sunday's final against Spain
Over 2,000 track stars including several current world record holders from over 200 countries will be action across all disciplines at the biggest international sports event this side of the Olympics
Emirates Arabian Horse Society collaborating with the Chinese Arabian Horse Association to promote the Arabian horse
We are proud of the strategic partnerships with global organisations including the UFC, NBA, F1, and more, says top government official