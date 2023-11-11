Smells like teen spirit as Camero and Saleem tie for Montgomerie Ladies Open

Left to right: Martin O'Neil, winners:Aasiya Saleem, Jamie-Roselyn Camero and Lady Captain Ingrid Kruidenier at the prize giving of the Montgomerie Ladies Open.- Supplied photo

Published: Sat 11 Nov 2023, 9:14 PM

Teenagers Jamie-Roselyn Camero (The Els Club) and Aasiya Saleem (Montgomerie Golf Club) both shot rounds of three under par 69 to tie for first place in the 2023 Montgomerie Ladies’ Open.

The 18-hole event, a qualifier for the 2023 – 24 Emirates Golf Federation Order of Merits, attracted 29 players who teed off from the Red Tee course in the two-tee start.

The conditions of the event determined a tie being decided by a sudden-death playoff.

After three tied holes in regulation par 5’s over three loops of playing hole 18, the Organising Committee declared a tie, with both Jamie and Aasiya sharing the title and prizes.

Jamie, who is 17 years old, only two days earlier signed up for the University of Central Florida for a four-year golf scholarship beginning in September 2024.

A three birdie – no bogey round saw Jamie, who plays off a + 3 handicap post her score.

Montgomerie Golf Club member, 14-year-old Aasiya Saleem, playing off a 1 handicap shot the best round of her life, a 69 - with four birdies and one bogey.

The Net Division was won by Sophia Zbin with a net 68.

The prizes were presented by Ingrid Kruidenier, the Montgomerie Golf Club's Lady Captain.

Results

(5,406 yards, par 72).

Gross Division (3 prizes)

J-R. Camero (The Els Club) 69.

Saleem (Montgomerie Golf Club) 69.

Rich (EGF) 70.

Net Division

Zbin 68.

Engsig 73.

Golubeva 73.

Other prizes

Nearest the Pin – Hole 17: M. Gaudin.

Nearest the Pin in two shots – Hole 11: A. Saleem.

Longest Drive – Hole 9: A. Kelly.

Straightest Drive – Hole 5: S. H. Souab.