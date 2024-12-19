'Smash and damage' Fury out for revenge against Usyk

Tyson Fury during the open workouts for the boxing heavyweight world title fight in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Wednesday. — Reuters

Tyson Fury will be fighting for his legacy and revenge as well as three heavyweight belts in his rematch against the superlative Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday.

The unpredictable Englishman suffered his first career defeat in May when Usyk won by split decision to become the first undisputed champion of the four-belt era.

Bookmakers and many neutral commentators favour the unbeaten Ukrainian, widely deemed the best pound-for-pound fighter, as they return to Riyadh's Kingdom Arena seven months on.

Although the scoring was tight, in the ninth round Fury needed the ropes to keep him upright and was saved by the bell after a standing eight count.

Only three belts are now on the line as Usyk, committed to the lucrative rematch, vacated his IBF title rather than face mandatory challenger Daniel Dubois.

Fury, now 36, had gone 35 bouts unbeaten before facing Usyk, despite a rollercoaster career when he has struggled with depression, substance abuse and ballooning weight.

His preparations for the first unification clash in a generation were chaotic, after a cut in training forced a three-month postponement and reduced his ability to spar.

In the final build-up his father, John, headbutted a member of Usyk's entourage, and it was later revealed that Fury's wife, Paris, suffered a miscarriage on the fight's eve.

The "Gypsy King" has been more focused this time around and locked himself away in a three-month training camp in Malta when he says he did not speak to Paris or his children.

On Thursday, he refused to perform for the cameras at an open training session held under the gaze of a fake Sphinx at Riyadh's Boulevard World theme park.

Wearing a hoody, leather jacket and a big, bushy beard, Fury strolled round the ring, laced up his gloves, took them off again and then fired some monosyllabic threats.

"A lot of pain," he said of Saturday's fight. "Smash and damage."

"A lot of hurt," continued the Mancunian, ignoring the interviewer's questions. "Hurt, serious hurt. A lot of damage."

Oleksandr Usyk during the open workouts in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Wednesday. — Reuters