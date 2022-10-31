Ski and snowboard competitions a big success in Dubai

Athletes representing seven countries participated at the international ski competition including 12 Emiratis

Ski Dubai hosted the first FIS-level slopestyle ski and snowboard competition in West Asia, in association with Dubai Sports Council and UAE Winter Sports Federation.

The UAE was ratified as a Full Member of the International Ski Federation (FIS) at the International Ski Congress this year following a five-year campaign spearheaded by Majid Al Futtaim and Ski Dubai in collaboration with the UAE Winter Sports Federation.

Over the course of two days (October 17-18), Ski Dubai hosted four FIS-sanctioned ski and snowboard competitions which saw over 28 skiers and snowboarders from seven countries compete.

As many as 12 Emiratis were also in action at the event.

Vidmar Klemen and Povilaviciute Medeine won gold medals for the men and women’s ski events. On the other hand, Coleman Harry and Lieshout Van Sam won gold medals for the men and women’s snowboard events.

Mohammad El Etri, Vice President, Global Snow, Majid Al Futtaim Leisure, Entertainment & Cinemas said: “We are incredibly proud to partner with Dubai Sports Council and UAE Winter Sports Federation to host the first ever FIS-level slopestyle ski and snowboard competition in West Asia.

"At Ski Dubai, we are committed to nurturing young talent and fostering a winter sports culture. Over the last two days, we were hugely impressed with the wealth of talent that we saw on the slopes.

"Hosting events such as this is essential to achieve our ambition of establishing a global snow sports destination in the heart of the desert and paving the way for skiers and snowboarders from across the world to represent their nation on an international stage.”

In recent years, Ski Dubai has been fuelling huge growth in sporting tourism within the region and fostered a winter sports culture in the UAE.

Each year, more than 80,000 people are introduced to skiing and snowboarding. The state-of-the-art facility has also established itself as a hub for international competitions, such as The World Cup and Para Snowboard World Cup, which attract both competitors and spectators from around the globe and contribute to the UAE’s tourism industry.

Ski Dubai is the World’s Best Indoor Ski Resort, a title it has retained for six consecutive years.