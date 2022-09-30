Siraj replaces injured Bumrah for South Africa series

Arshdeep Singh picked up three wickets, while Deepak Chahar and Harshal Patel took two each
India brought in Mohammed Siraj on Friday for the remaining Twenty20 matches against South Africa to replace pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, whose T20 World Cup is in severe doubt because of a back injury.
Bumrah missed Wednesday's opening win over the Proteas and he is under the supervision of a medical team, the Board of Control for Cricket in India said. India start their T20 World Cup campaign in three weeks.
The 28-year-old has a stress fracture of the back, Indian media said, calling his withdrawal from the tournament in Australia a certainty.
Bumrah played two T20 internationals against Australia recently but was not at his best, having already spent time on the sidelines.
He has played 30 Tests, 72 ODIs and 60 T20Is for India since making his international debut in January 2016.
India's final two matches against South Africa are on Sunday and Tuesday, also at home.
