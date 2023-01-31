India's PV Sindhu eyes glory at Asian championships in Dubai

India's PV Sindhu and officials pose with the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships trophy in Dubai on Tuesday. — Supplied photo

by Rituraj Borkakoty Published: Tue 31 Jan 2023, 9:57 PM

Star shuttler PV Sindhu will lead India's challenge at the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships (February 14 to 19) in Dubai.

A left foot stress fracture kept Sindhu out of the game for four months after she won the gold medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, adding another piece of silverware to her glittering trophy cabinet that includes one gold, two silver and two bronze at the World Championships and a silver and a bronze at the Olympics.

Now the 27-year-old Sindhu is fit and raring to go for glory at the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships which will be held here from February 14 to 19.

"Health and fitness is absolutely fine. Back then, I was injured and I was out for almost four months. I am back on the circuit, so started off in January, playing the Malaysian Open and the Indian Open. So now getting ready for the Asian Badminton Mixed Team Championship," Sindhu said at the draw ceremony in Dubai on Tuesday.

"So I hope I will do well and give my best. Overall, my fitness is absolutely all right. So hoping for the best."

India have been drawn with hosts UAE, Malaysia and Kazakhstan in Group B of the Asian Badminton Mixed Team Championship.

Sindhu, who will spearhead India's challenge alongside HS Prannoy, the world number nine in men’s singles rankings, was confident of her team's chances.

“I am happy about the draw; we have been handed a favourable draw. I hope we can put up a strong show at the event," Sindhu said.

"We have some of the best men’s singles players in Prannoy and Lakshya (Sen) and doubles teams as well. We are confident of a good show.”

But Sindhu and her teammates will face a huge battle to win a medal at an event that has drawn the best players of the strongest badminton continent.

China, Indonesia and Japan, the traditional badminton powerhouses, are the other top seeds in Group A, C and D.

The draw ceremony was held at the Dubai Sports Council headquarters.

Saeed Hareb, Secretary General, Dubai Sports Council; Noura Aljasmi, President, UAE Badminton Federation; Jassem Kanso, Treasurer, Badminton Asia; Moosa Nashid, Secretary General, Badminton Asia; and Dr. Sathya Menon, Group CEO, Blue Ocean Corporation CEO, Beyond Boundaries Sports Management Consultancy, also attended the draw ceremony.

The bigger picture

Players at the Asian championships in Dubai will not only earn qualifying points for the 2026 Paris Olympics, but it also gives them a chance to clinch their spots at the global badminton championships like Sudirman Cup, Thomas and Uber Cups.

Saeed Hareb said events like Asian championships in Dubai will inspire the local talent.

“Badminton enjoys great interest in the UAE in general, and in Dubai in particular, as it is an Olympic sport. Danish Viktor Axelsen, who trained in Dubai, managed to win the gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics," said Saeed Hareb at the draw ceremony.

"And we hope that this championship will inspire several young men and women in the country to practise and develop in it. And hopefully they will represent their country in world championships and Olympics.”

Dr. Menon, CEO of Blue Ocean Corporation, Beyond Boundaries Sports Management Consultancy which has signed a deal with Badminton Asia to stage the Badminton Asia Championships in Dubai for five years, from 2023 to 2027, said his organisation is committed to helping the sport grow in the country.

“It has been a great journey and there have been a lot of challenges on the way. But we have overcome them and today we are celebrating the success of all our efforts," Dr. Menon said at the draw ceremony on Tuesday.

"I hope we will have a fantastic event; the Dubai edition is set to open a new chapter that will see growth in fan-base and the sport's popularity in the region,” he added.