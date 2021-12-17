Sindhu beats Chochuwong to enter quarters

The 33-year-old was taken to hospital on October 30 after experiencing chest pain and breathing difficulties in Barcelona’s 1-1 draw with Alaves
Sports1 day ago
Defending champion PV Sindhu stormed into the women’s singles quarterfinals of the BWF World Championships with a straight-game win over Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand in Huelva, Spain, on Thursday.
The world No.7 Indian defeated her Thai opponent, ranked three places below her, 21-14 21-18 in the pre-quarterfinal match that lasted 48 minutes.
With the win, Sindhu, seeded sixth in the showpiece tournament, extended her head-to-head record against Chochuwong to 5-3.
Sindhu also avenged her twin loss to Chochuwong this season — group match of BWF World Tour Finals earlier this month and All England Championships in March.
The double Olympic medallist Sindhu faces top seed and world number one Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei, who beat Kirsty Gilmour of Scotland 21-10 19-21 21-11, in the quarterfinals.
Sindhu took an early 5-1 lead but Chochuwong rallied to narrow the gap to 5-4 and then to 10-9. The Indian zoomed ahead from there on as she made it 15-10 and then 19-11 to pocket the first game.
The second game was a tighter affair though Sindhu began on the front foot with a 3-0 lead. Sindhu led 11-6 at the change of ends and the second half saw some long rallies with the Thai player winning a few of them.
Sindhu was leading 16-10 but Chochuwong made a comeback of sort as she reduced the gap to 18-15 and then to 19-18.
Sindhu won a crucial point after a long rally to make it 20-18 before winning the second game and the match.
Sindhu, who got a first round bye, had beaten Slovakia’s Martina Repiska 21-7 21-9 in the second round on Tuesday. — PTI
The 33-year-old was taken to hospital on October 30 after experiencing chest pain and breathing difficulties in Barcelona’s 1-1 draw with Alaves
Sports1 day ago
Kohli quit as T20 skipper after the recent World Cup and last week was removed as ODI captain
Sports1 day ago
Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard and his Crystal Palace counterpart Patrick Vieira both said on Tuesday that clubs could take into account the vaccine status of potential signings
Sports2 days ago
Mohammad Rizwan top-scored for a second match running with 38 to help Pakistan get to 172-8 before keeping the West Indies down to 163 all out in 20 overs
Sports2 days ago
Burns was bowled out first ball of the series, while Leach conceded 1-102 at nearly eight runs per over
Sports2 days ago
Sindhu has been in impressive form as she claimed her second silver medal at the season-ending World Tour Finals
Sports2 days ago
Reports have emerged that the Indian Test skipper will take a break to spend some time with his young family
Sports2 days ago
The appeal must be lodged within 96 hours from the moment they indicated their intention to appeal
Sports3 days ago