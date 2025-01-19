Shershaah Eagles set to soar higher in Season 2 of the Ultimate Golf Challenge

Harry and Ajay's Player Auction strategy blends low and high-handicap players with those in peak form for a well-rounded team - Supplied photo

Co-owners Harry Gandhi and Ajay Shah hope to steer the Shershaah Eagles to the top in Season 2 of the Ultimate Golf Challenge (UGC) with a renewed sense of focus and determination.

The duo has carefully assembled a team with the right blend of skill, mental toughness, and recent form - elements they see as key to securing the top spot.

After finishing as runners-up in the inaugural season, the Shershaah Eagles are more motivated than ever to achieve their ultimate goal.

"We’ve worked hard to put together a team that has the hunger to challenge the other teams," Harry shared. "It’s about having a squad that’s not just talented, but also driven by competition.”

The second season of the UGC tees off on January 30 at the iconic Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club while the next legs will be played on February 7 and 13 at the Emirates Golf Club’s Faldo and Majlis Course, a venue that represents the prestige and ambition of the tournament.

But for Harry and Ajay, the UGC is about more than just winning - it’s about pushing the boundaries of social golf in Dubai and the UAE.

The duo, working alongside the highly experienced golfer Vipen Sethi, has carefully assembled a team they believe has the right balance.

“We see this as an opportunity to set a new standard for social golf,” Harry said. “It’s about teamwork and giving the players a platform to excel."

Reflecting on their performance in Season 1, Ajay pointed to the lessons learned particularly the importance of staying focused.

“The biggest takeaway from last year was that success doesn’t come from worrying about the competition - it’s about controlling your own game,” he said. “We’ve encouraged the team to focus on the game, not the outcome. Whether it's a birdie or bogey, staying disciplined and present in the moment is the key.”

Building Camaraderie

Beyond the technical skills and mental game, Harry and Ajay are committed to nurturing the team’s camaraderie.

“We make it a point to try to meet and keep in touch, not just during and after the tournaments, but also during the off-season,” Harry said. “It’s about fostering friendships.”

This season’s Player Auction saw Harry and Ajay chose a nice mix of low and high-handicap players who they felt were in good form, bringing fresh energy to the Eagles' roster.

Ajay expressed confidence in the team's new makeup saying: "We’ve been thorough in evaluating every player’s form and handicap, and we feel good about the team we’ve built, both male and female players,” he said. “We believe this squad has what it takes to handle the pressure, enjoy the competition and excel.”

Expanding Reach

Harry and Ajay are also hopeful that the UGC can expand its reach to include players and clubs from other parts of the UAE in the future, which they believe will amplify the visibility and impact of the event.