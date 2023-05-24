Sheikh Ahmed hails UAE National Olympic Committee's initiatives

Sheikh Ahmed also expressed gratitude for the continuous support provided by the General Assembly

Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum at the Extraordinary General Assembly meeting of the UAE National Olympic Committee. — Dubai Media Office Twitter

By Team KT Published: Wed 24 May 2023, 7:31 PM

Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and President of the UAE National Olympic Committee (NOC), presided over the Extraordinary General Assembly meeting of the UAE National Olympic Committee.

During the meeting, Sheikh Ahmed expressed his appreciation for the General Assembly of the NOC, acknowledging its role as the legislative authority responsible for establishing frameworks, adopting policies and developing strategies that enhance the functioning of the Olympic movement, including its federations and athletes.

Sheikh Ahmed also expressed gratitude for the continuous support provided by the General Assembly and its esteemed members throughout the decades since the establishment of the National Olympic Committee in 1979.

He acknowledged their role in implementing various programmes and initiatives, underscoring the leadership's unwavering support and belief in the significance of sports and its contribution to the progress and prosperity of the nation.

Moreover, he highlighted the General Assembly's commitment to ensuring the success of these endeavours, along with the significant achievements attained by representing the UAE in major sporting tournaments and events.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Vice President of the NOC; Dr. Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi, Vice President of the Committee and Head of the Executive Office; and Azza bint Suleiman, Assistant Secretary-General of the Olympic Committee for Administrative and Financial Affairs as well as the members of the committee’s General Assembly.