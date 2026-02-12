Sharjah: Taekwondo is not violent, it's like chess, says rising Iraqi star Maysam

Maysam Jabbar's bronze medal in the under-67kg category in taekwondo at Arab Women Sports Tournament is a significant moment in the Iraqi athlete's career.

The event carried G1 international classification, awarding ranking points recognised by World Taekwondo and raising the stakes beyond the podium.

Jabbar’s journey began long before international rankings. She stepped onto the mat at the age of five. Guided by coach Lotfi Khairallah, whom she describes as the mentor who identified her potential, she developed steadily from promising beginner to national team athlete — a path she says she would choose every time.

Inside the ring, her approach reflects competitive maturity. Jabbar rejects the idea that combat sports rely purely on force. “Some people think taekwondo is violent. But it is like chess. You win with intelligence and tactics, not aggression.”

That emphasis on strategy defined her run to bronze in Sharjah. In a weight category where margins are tight and reactions decisive, she relied on timing, distance control and calculated movement rather than reckless exchanges.

Competing in a G1-ranked event offered exposure to a broader competitive landscape and the opportunity to begin building an international profile.

Beyond competition, Jabbar balances her sporting ambitions with academic demands. She is currently in the 11th grade at a school for gifted students in Iraq, where excellence is expected in every subject.

She sees parallels between the classroom and combat. “In both places, you are surrounded by strong competitors. That pushes you to improve,” she said.

Jabbar is also determined to challenge stereotypes surrounding women in combat sports. Taekwondo, she argues, builds confidence, physical strength and discipline without compromising identity.

The bronze medal at AWST 2026 may represent her first appearance at the tournament, but it signals a starting point rather than a peak. With ranking points secured and international experience gained, her focus shifts to consistency within her division.

For an athlete who believes she was born for the sport, progression matters more than arrival.