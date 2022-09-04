Sharjah becomes No.1 venue for staging internationals

Sharjah nudges out the Sydney Cricket Ground from the top position with the ground having now hosted 244 ODIs, 9 Tests and 28 T20Is giving it a total of 281

By Team KT Published: Sun 4 Sep 2022, 7:01 PM

Saturday marked another red letter day in the history of the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The 28th T20 International between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan in the ongoing DP World Asia Cup made it the number one venue for staging internationals, nudging out the Sydney Cricket Ground from the top position. Sharjah has now hosted 244 ODIs, 9 Tests and 28 T20Is giving it a total of 281.

Reacting to this distinction Abdulrahman Bukhatir said it was a very satisfying feeling and thanked all those thousands who have enjoyed the games over these past 40 years.

The match was record-breaking in many ways — Sri Lanka completed the highest ever run-chase on the ground and the highest ever chase against Afghanistan in T20Is.

Earlier, on Friday night, as Pakistan took on Hong Kong in the final Group A fixture, Sharjah had equalled Sydney.

Sharjah, which has been witness to many classics, also holds the record for the most number of One-Day Internationals with it having hosted 244. The first match to be played in Sharjah was the inaugural Asia Cup match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in 1984.

The ground has been witness to the famous last-balls six by Javed Miandad off Chetan Sharma in the Austral-Asia Cup in 1986 as well as Indian batting icon Sachin Tendulkar’s ‘Desert Storm’ against Australia in 1998.

Meanwhile, the Sydney Cricket Ground has hosted 110 Tests, 159 ODIs and 11 T20Is. The Melbourne Cricket Ground has hosted 279 matches — 114 Tests, 149 ODIs and 15 T20Is.

The Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe has hosted 237 international matches — 163 ODIs, 39 Tests and 35 T20Is.

Lord’s, known as the home of cricket, has played host to 221 matches — 143 Tests, 68 ODIs and 10 T20Is.