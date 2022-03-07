Shane Warne's family release heartbreaking statement after cricket star's death

The Australian cricketer died in Thailand on Friday at the age of 52

The body of Australian cricketer Shane Warne leaves Surat Thani Hospital morgue by an ambulance before being repatriated to Australia on Monday night. — AFP

Shane Warne’s family expressed their sorrow and shock on Monday at the sudden death of the Australian cricket great and paid tribute to the leg-spinner, in their first public comments since his demise last week.

Warne’s brother Jason spoke of watching cricket games at the Melbourne Cricket Ground with the spinner in their youth, and highlighted the achievements of Warne, who took 708 Test wickets over the course of a storied career.

“I remember catching the train into the MCG in 1982, sitting in the front row of the Great Southern Stand with our fingers crossed the great Allan Border and Jeff Thomson would get the runs needed to beat England,” Jason said.

“Who would have thought he (Warne) would have such a huge impact at the ground in the years to come and that very stand being renamed in his honour? Amazing life. Amazing guy.”

Warne had his three children Jackson, Summer and Brooke with Simone Callahan, to whom he was married for 10 years until they divorced in 2005.

In loving memory: Tributes to the late Shane Warne are seen outside the luxury resort Samujana Villas in Thailand’s Koh Samui on Monday. — AFP

“Dad, this doesn’t feel real and doesn’t make sense that you are not here with us anymore,” Warne’s daughter Brooke said in a statement. “It doesn’t feel right, you were taken away too soon and life is so cruel. I will forever cherish our final memories together laughing and joking around with each other.”

Son Jackson reminisced about playing golf and poker, and watching Australian rules football while eating pizza with someone he saw as a brother and best friend, as well as a father. “I love you so much. I don’t think anything is ever going to fill the void you have left in my heart,” he said in a statement.

“Sitting at the poker table, walking around the golf course, watching the Saints and eating pizza is never going to be the same. You were truly the best father and mate anyone could’ve asked for. I love you so much Dad, see you soon.”

Warne’s parents, Keith and Brigitte said: “To find words to adequately express our sadness is an impossible task for us and looking to a future without Shane is inconceivable. Brigitte and I are most grateful for the many messages of love and support received over the past few days and thank one and all for their kind words of comfort.”

Died of natural causes

Meanwhile, Thai police said that Warne died of natural causes.

The autopsy report showed Warne died of a “congenital disease”, Songyot Chayaninporamet, deputy director of Samui Hospital, said.

“There is no Covid-19 infection and no sign of assault or murder,” Songyot added.