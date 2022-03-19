Shakoor shines for Delhi Bulls—Future Mattress in Ajman T20 Cup

He knocks 64 from 45 deliveries in 54-run win over Ajman Heroes

Man of the Match Abdul Shakoor plays a pull shot. — Supplied photo

Abdul Shakoor’s elegant half century helped Delhi Bulls–Future Mattress bulldoze his team to an impressive 54-runs win over Ajman Heroes in the 11th match of the Ajman T20 Cup at the Malek Stadium on Friday night.

His knock of 64 off 45 balls studded with eight boundaries lifted Delhi Bulls–Future Mattress to 161 for 9. Ajman Heroes were then restricted to 107.

The event is supported by Sky Exchange.net.

Delhi Bulls–Future Mattress won the toss and elected to bat. They had a shaky start losing both their openers for 15 runs in 2.2 overs. Adil Mirza was the first to go, clean bowled by Keshav Sharma for 5 to the second ball of the second over. Opener Zawar Farid too followed clean bowled by Nasir Aziz for 6 to the second ball of the third over. Three runs later, Syed Haider became Keshav Sharma’s second victim when he was caught by Khalid Shah at slip for 3.

After that, Abdul Shakoor and Mohammad Usman lifted their team through a 72-runs partnership for the fourth wicket. Though Mohammad Usman got caught by Khalid Shah at long-off for 26, Shakoor and Qamar Awan took the score past the 100-run mark. Then Abdul Shakoor, who top scored with 64, fell, caught by Ibtisham Sait at deep mid-wicket off Keshav Sharma.

Skipper Umair Ali fell for one run when Khalid Shah took his third catch at point off Ibtisham Sait for 2. Qamar Awan, who kept the score moving, too got run out for 14. Nasir Aziz struck again to have Sultan Ahmed stumped by wicketkeeper Adnaan Khan for 11. By clean bowling Mohammad Azhar for a duck, Nasir Aziz returned with figures of 3 for 19. Zahid Ali went for his shots and remained unbeaten on 23. In the last over bowled by Dawood Ejaz, Zahid Ali hit two boundares and two sixes to take 22 runs off that over.

Chasing the total, opener Adnaan Khan got trapped leg before by Zahid Ali for 1. Khalid Shah hit seven runs before being caught behind by wicketkeeper Abdul Shakoor off Umair Ali. Skipper Adnan Ul Mulk, who was stroking fluently, fell for 24 in the seventh over trapped leg before by Sultan Ahmed. Keshav Sharma and Dawood Ejaz took the score to 57 when Mohammad Azhar had Keshav pull into the hands of Mohammad Usman for 6. Mohammad Azhar struck again to remove Dawood Ejaz caught by Sultan Ahmed at mid-wicket for 14.

Adnan Arif and Amjad Gul added 14 more runs to the total before Arif played a switch-hit shot to Sultan Ahmed off Zohaib Zubair for 5. At the score of 83, Sultan Ahmed trapped Amjad Gul leg before for 17. Two runs later, Nasir Aziz got caught by Syed Haider at point off Zohaib Zubair for a duck. Sultan Ahmed then went on to clean bowl Ibtisham Sait for 1. Faisal Baig fell to the last ball of the innings for 19, caught at mid-off by Zohaib Zubair off Mohammad Usman.

Speaking about his knock that ensured Delhi Bulls–Future Mattress' victory, Abdul Shakoor said: “I wasn’t among the runs in the last few games, so I was determined to play a good knock and get a half century. Today I stayed on, not giving away my wicket, and that ensured us a good total.”

Brief scores:

Delhi Bulls–Future Mattress bt Ajman Heroes by 54 runs.

Delhi Bulls – Future Mattress 161 for 9 in 20 overs (Abdul Shakoor 64, Mohammad Usman 26, Zahid Ali 23n.o, Nasir Aziz 3 for 19, Keshav Sharma 3 for 32) Ajman Heroes 107 in 20 overs (Adnan Ul Mulk 24, Mohammad Azhar 2 for 22, Sultan Ahmed 3 for 20, Zohaib Zubair 2 for 11).

Man of the Match: Abdul Shakoor.