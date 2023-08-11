Shakib Al Hasan returns to replace Tamim Iqbal as Bangladesh's ODI captain

The allrounder is now the skipper in all three formats of the game and the BCB said they would ask the 36-year-old if he was comfortable with the workload

Shakib Al Hasan will lead Bangladesh to the ICC World Cup in India. - AFP

By Reuters Published: Fri 11 Aug 2023, 3:07 PM

All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan will lead Bangladesh at this year's World Cup in India after being named captain of their one-day international (ODI) squad on Friday.

Bangladesh needed a new ODI captain after opener Tamim Iqbal stepped aside earlier this month citing a back injury, which would keep him out of the Asia Cup beginning in Multan on Aug. 30.

"Shakib Al Hasan is the captain for the Asia Cup, New Zealand series and World Cup," Bangladesh Cricket Board president Nazmul Hassan told reporters in Dhaka.

"He is the obvious choice. Who else can lead? But we had to talk to him before appointing him. Nobody should think anything else. Shakib is the captain. He was always the main choice."

Shakib is now the Bangladesh captain in all three formats and Hassan said the BCB would ask the 36-year-old, once he was back from the Lankan Premier League, if he was fine with the workload.

"We have to know his long-term plan. I spoke to him on the phone yesterday. But it is better if we talk to him in person since he is busy with a franchise league currently," Hassan said.

"We will also talk about which format he will keep leading, whether it is all three formats or one or two of them."

After the Asia Cup, Bangladesh will play a home ODI series against New Zealand in September before travelling to India for the ODI World Cup beginning on Oct. 5.

Shakib had also led Bangladesh in 49 ODIs between 2009 and 2011, when he first became captain, and won 22 of those.

It was an on-again-off-again job for Shakib, who was essentially deputising for the frequently-injured Mashrafe Mortaza.

Shakib later captained Bangladesh in three more ODIs in 2015 and 2017, each time standing in for Mashrafe.

Shakib has so far led Bangladesh in 19 Tests and 39 T20Is, and the last of his 50 ODIs as captain was in 2017.