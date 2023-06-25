SG Alpine Warriors go top in Global Chess League despite Magnus Carlsen’s first loss

Praggnanandhaa once again scored the team’s lone victory, beating fellow teenage prodigy GM Javokhir Sindarov, who collapsed in the time scramble

Magnus Carlsen dared to play the Ruy Lopez Berlin Defence against a player renowned as the “Berlin killer” and paid dearly for it.

But the world’s top-ranked grandmaster was the one smiling in the end after his SG Alpine Warriors scored another hairline victory on Sunday to zoom to the top of the standings with 12 points from five matches in the Tech Mahindra Global Chess League at the Le Meridien hotel.

The Alpine Warriors split their matches with the UpGrad Mumba Masters winning one game apiece and drawing the rest, but the Warriors earned an extra point for playing the black pieces to claim the match win.

GM Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa once again scored the team’s lone victory, beating fellow teenage prodigy GM Javokhir Sindarov, who collapsed in the time scramble to drop the game after 41 moves.

Carlsen kept the game on equal footing for more than 30 moves against GM Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, who has built a reputation in the professional chess circuit as the leading specialist against the Berlin Defence, but a faulty rook transfer on the 35th move by the Norwegian opened an opportunity for the French number one to pounce and claim a winning advantage in a rook-and-pawns endgame.

Seven moves later, Carlsen resigned, not bothering to test Vachier-Lagrave’s endgame technique.

In the final game of the match, the Alpine Warriors’ GM Gukesh Dommaraju, who had lost three straight games coming into the round, saved a draw in an inferior position against the Mumba Masters’ GM Alexander Grischuk to secure the match win.

“If I manage to find my form, we have an extremely good shot at the final and win the whole event,” said Dommaraju, the 17-year-old Indian sensation who is ranked 17th in the world. “I’ll do my best and the team is already doing great.”

It was a heartbreaking loss for the Mumba Masters, who earlier in the day inflicted the first loss on the erstwhile leaders Ganges Grandmasters, who have dropped to second place with nine points.

The Ganges Grandmasters’ GM Viswanathan Anand defeated Vachier-Lagrave in the top-board game, but the Mumba Masters pulled through with wins by Grischuk over GM Richard Rapport, and GM Harika Dronavalli, who ended GM Bella Khotenashvili’s two-game win streak.

The Mumba Masters occupy third place with seven points, while the Triveni Continental Kings, who won over the Balan Alaskan Knights, have six points for fourth place.

The Chingari Gulf Titans moved up from the bottom of the standings to occupy the fifth spot with four points after a dominating 15-3 win in the day’s penultimate match, defeating the Alaskan Knights, who have now lost three in a row to drop to last place with three points.