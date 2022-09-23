Second T20I: Wade helps Australia post 90-5 against India in shortened game

The match was reduced to eight overs a side after a wet outfield delayed the start

Australia's Matthew Wade. — AFP

By AFP Published: Fri 23 Sep 2022, 8:43 PM Last updated: Fri 23 Sep 2022, 8:45 PM

Matthew Wade scored an unbeaten 43 as Australia posted 90-5 against India in the shortened second T20 International in Nagpur on Friday.

Captain Aaron Finch made 31. Spinner Axar Patel took two wickets.

Earlier, India won the toss and chose to bowl after a wet outfield delayed the start and cut play to eight overs a side.

Rohit Sharma's men lost the first in the three-match series against the visitors by four wickets on Tuesday after Australian Matthew Wade's blistering 21-ball 45 helped the visitors chase down the formidable 209-run victory target.

The hosts made two changes in the shortened game, with the return of their pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant in place of pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Umesh Yadav.

Australia also made two changes, with Daniel Sams replacing Nathan Ellis and Sean Abbott coming in for Josh Inglis.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Australia: Aaron Finch (C), Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Daniel Sams, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.