Second round of Padel Tour 2023 draws record participation

Round Two of the 11-month Tour was staged from March 23 to April 4 at Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex in Dubai

Sheikh Saeed bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Padel Federation (UAEPA) (second from left). — Supplied photo

Published: Wed 5 Apr 2023, 4:05 PM

The second round of the Mashreq Padel Tour took place over the weekend, marking both the start of the 10th edition of the Nad Al Sheba (NAS) Sports Tournament and a new participation record with more than 500 competitors taking part.

The event – the UAE’s first dedicated community padel series for amateurs – is taking place during the Holy Month of Ramadan, with matches taking place across Dubai and organised by the UAE Padel Association (UAEPA), the sport’s governing body in the country.

The second round of the eight-leg inaugural Tour was held at Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex, where five tournaments were contested between March 23 to April 4. The NAS Tournament padel competitions included UAEPA 100 (Open), UAEPA 10 (Men), UAEPA 10 (Women), Under-16 (Boys) and the UAEPA E&E, which features men’s pairs formed of an Emirati and an expatriate.

The UAEPA 10 Men’s event had up to 75 teams registered, while the UAEPA 100 (Open) featured 48 teams. Meanwhile, 32 pairs played in the E&E category, 24 in the U16s, and 12 in the UAEPA 10 Women’s division. There was a prize pool of Dh85,000 available, adding an additional incentive to attract the finest athletes in the region.

This year, the organising committee for the NAS Sports Tournament also introduced the inaugural edition of the Nad Al Sheba International Padel Competition, with the participation of eight teams alongside the Mashreq Padel Tour 2023.

“We are thrilled to have UAEPA host the Mashreq Padel Tour during the NAS Sports Tournament,” said Sheikh Saeed bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Padel Federation (UAEPA).

“Padel has grown rapidly across the UAE and this nationwide Tour will undoubtedly enrich our padel community and enhance players’ competitive experiences. Our focus is not only on promoting the sport, but also improving tournament standards, and we are confident that the ongoing partnership will further the development and growth of padel across the region.”

Ahmed Abdelaal, Group CEO, Mashreq, stated: "We are immensely proud to witness the record-breaking participation in the second round of the Mashreq Padel Tour 2023. This remarkable achievement underlines the increasing popularity of Padel in the region. At Mashreq, we are dedicated to cultivating a sense of sportsmanship, inclusivity, and unity within our community. Collaborating with UAEPA to host the Mashreq Padel Tour reflects this commitment, as we actively contribute to the expansion and development of the sport in the region, ultimately making a lasting positive impact."

Across an 11-month season, the Mashreq Padel Tour will feature 20 tournaments in various categories played across four emirates. Having kicked off at the World Padel Academy in Dubai in February, a further five padel clubs in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Ajman will host the remaining five rounds.

The competition is designed to encourage greater participation across all nationalities, age groups, genders, and abilities in the world’s fastest-growing sport across. The Tour's debut season will include a prize pool of Dh 350,000.

