Sean Strickland batters Magomedov with punches for impressive TKO at UFC Fight Night

Lvana Carolina spoiled the promotional debut of Ivana Petrovic

Strickland pummeled Magomedov with punches. - Facebook

By Reuters Published: Sun 2 Jul 2023, 3:54 PM Last updated: Sun 2 Jul 2023, 3:57 PM

Sean Strickland defeated Abus Magomedov by technical knockout in Round 2 of their middleweight fight in the main event at UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas on Saturday.

The American pummeled Magomedov with punches, ending the fight at 4:20 of the second.

Strickland improved to 27-5. Magomedov fell to 25-5-1.

Strickland won despite taking a poke to his eye to start the fight.

"There was a coward in me, there was a coward in me that almost said, ‘Why don't we just stop this?'" Strickland said. "But I heard you guys yelling in the back and I was like, ‘I gotta do this. We're gonna make this happen."

Strickland landed 81 strikes, all of them significant and all but one to the head of Magomedov.

Meanwhile, Luana Carolina spoiled the promotional debut of Ivana Petrovic, getting herself back into the win column while handing the Norwegian newcomer her first professional loss, according to UFC.com

The Brazilian veteran was simply the more effective fighter throughout, leaning on her experience and understanding how to constantly chip away in every phase. She landed the better shots in space and when clinched along the fence, and did well to reverse several takedown attempts of Petrovic, landing on top quite frequently as they spilled to the canvas.

This was a solid win crafted on veteran savvy and superior experience, moving Carolina to 4-3 inside the Octagon and 9-4 overall. | Official Scorecards