Breaking the stranglehold on Scottish football held by Celtic and Rangers has proved impossible for 40‭ ‬years‭, ‬but fan-owned Hearts are daring to dream‭, ‬thanks to the expertise of Brighton owner Tony Bloom‭.‬

Bloom‭, ‬who made his fortune as a professional gambler‭, ‬has pioneered the use of data analytics to improve efficiency in player recruitment‭.‬

That has propelled his boyhood club into the Premier League and taken Union Saint-Gilloise‭ (‬USG‭) ‬from the Belgian second tier to‭ ‬the Champions League‭.‬

The Englishman invested‭ ‬£10‭ ‬million‭ ($‬13‭ ‬million‭) ‬in June for a 29‭ ‬per cent stake in Hearts‭, ‬with the Foundation of Hearts‭ ‬—‭ ‬a supporter-backed organisation‭ ‬—‭ ‬retaining overall control of the Edinburgh club‭.‬

The new era is off to a flying start‭, ‬with instant results on the pitch sparking excitement at the possibility of a title challenge‭.‬

Hearts are top of the Scottish Premiership after seven games‭, ‬two points clear of Celtic and 11‭ ‬ahead of beleaguered Rangers‭.‬

The rewards from using Bloom’s Jamestown Analytics firm are already bearing fruit‭. ‬Claudio Braga and Alexandros Kyziridis‭, ‬recruited from the obscurity of the Norwegian second tier and Slovakian league respectively‭, ‬have shone in an unbeaten start to the season‭. ‬“The single most impactful part of this whole package of Bloom involvement is the facilitation of that relationship with Jamestown‭,‬”‭ ‬Foundation of Hearts chairman Gerry Mallon told AFP‭.‬

Under Bloom’s tenure‭, ‬Brighton have risen from English football’s third tier to the Premier League and have become one of Europe’s best breeding grounds for developing young talent‭, ‬selling on players for huge profits‭.‬

The same model delivered USG’s first Belgian title for 90‭ ‬years last season‭. ‬“I think Union represent the best role model for us in terms of taking our club to the top of its nation and into the Champions League and breaking down some very significant barriers of very large clubs that have dominated in that country‭, ‬really against the odds‭,‬”‭ ‬said Mallon‭.‬

“The other thing which Tony has brought‭, ‬which probably can’t be underestimated‭, ‬is the self-belief and confidence amongst the team‭, ‬amongst supporters‭, ‬and amongst the leadership‭.‬”‭ ‬The last of Hearts’s four titles came back in 1960‭, ‬while Aberdeen’s triumph under Alex Ferguson in 1985‭ ‬was the last time the duopoly of the Glasgow giants was broken‭.‬

In recent decades the Jambos have had to fight for their very survival‭.‬

A game-changer

The Foundation of Hearts was created in 2010‭, ‬but the route to fan ownership began when the club entered administration three years later‭. ‬Edinburgh-born entrepreneur Ann Budge acquired a majority stake and put in place a plan for donations to the Foundation to be used over time to take control of the club‭.‬

That process was completed in 2021‭, ‬with the Foundation taking a 75‭ ‬per cent stake‭.‬

Around‭ ‬£1.5‭ ‬million is raised annually from regular contributions by 8,500‭ ‬fans‭. ‬Up against the financial might of Celtic‭, ‬who posted a‭ ‬turnover of‭ ‬£144‭ ‬million last season and have cash reserves of‭ ‬£77‭ ‬million‭, ‬Hearts appear like David trying to slay Goliath‭. ‬However‭, ‬backed by Bloom’s knowhow‭, ‬the club believe they can outsmart Celtic and Rangers‭, ‬especially during troubled times for both the Glasgow clubs‭.‬

Rangers sacked manager Russell Martin earlier this month after just 123‭ ‬days in charge‭ ‬—‭ ‬he won just one of his seven league games during his short tenure‭. ‬There is conflict at champions Celtic‭, ‬with fans taking the‭ ‬board to task over a lack of investment in the transfer market‭.‬

“I think what this will have shown is that fan ownership with the right ability to be able to invest smartly isn’t a limiting factor‭,‬”‭ ‬said Mallon‭.‬

“We do believe that we’ve got a game-changer in terms of our relationship with Jamestown and we believe that what that will contribute to us will be similar to what Brighton have been able to do as well‭.‬

“Increased player-trading profit‭, ‬which can be reinvested‭. ‬More European success will give us a greater revenue stream and I think we’ve got the tools to be really smart with our investments‭.‬

“I think Tony coming on board allows us to break that glass ceiling‭.‬”‭ ‬—‭ ‬AFP