Scottie Scheffler becomes first US player to qualify for the Ryder Cup

Marchand clocked 4 minutes, 02.50 seconds to win the 400m individual medley, taking more than a second off Phelps' record
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is the first player selected to the 12-man U.S. Ryder Cup team via points, the PGA of America announced Wednesday.
Scheffler has been dominant this PGA Tour season, with seven consecutive top-five finishes before tying for 23rd at The Open Championship on Sunday.
The 27-year-old had not finished worse than a tie for 12th since the CJ Cup in October (tied for 45th), and over 19 tournaments had captured the WM Phoenix Open in February and The Players Championship in March.
"What can I say about Scottie that hasn't already been said?" U.S. captain Zach Johnson said, per RyderCup.com. "He's an amazing talent on the golf course, and someone that I know will do whatever is asked of him at the Ryder Cup with a smile on his face.
"He's incredibly passionate about the Ryder Cup, and it's nice to have the World No. 1 on the U.S. team this year."
Scheffler is an automatic qualifier via points for the Ryder Cup on Sept. 29-Oct. 1 at Marco Simone Golf Club in Rome.
ALSO READ
A Ryder Cup rookie two years ago, Scheffler went 2-0-1 in his first experience on the U.S. team at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin. He went 2-0-1 overall, including a win over world No. 1 Jon Rahm of Spain in singles (4 and 3) as the Americans downed the Europeans 19-9.
"The experience I had at the Ryder Cup two years ago in Wisconsin is something I will never forget and something I can't wait to replicate in September," Scheffler said. "Zach's an amazing leader and I'm ready to do whatever it takes to help him, and our team bring the Ryder Cup back home to the United States."
Marchand clocked 4 minutes, 02.50 seconds to win the 400m individual medley, taking more than a second off Phelps' record
Vingegaard's winning margin was the largest since 2014 when Italian Vincenzo Nibali took the fabled champion's yellow jersey by 7min 39sec
Satwik and Chirag, the 2022 Commonwealth Games champions, extended their winning streak to 10 matches
'I and Joshua admire him and we're pleased to have him on our land,' said Da Silva's mother after meeting the Indian batting sensation
Vietnam will take valuable lessons despite defeat to US on debut
With one sterling round of 63 the Spaniard moved from the middle of the pack to second place with 18 holes to play at Hoylake
Australia trail by 61 runs in the second innings with only one day's play remaining at the Old Trafford on Sunday