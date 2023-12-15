Scotland's Cameron has a four shot first round lead at RAK

Al Hamra Golf Club, Ras Al Khaimah. - Photo Al Hamra Golf Club

Published: Fri 15 Dec 2023, 11:52 PM

The first round of the 54-hole UAE World Amateur Junior Championship took place at Al Hamra Golf Club, Ras Al Khaimah with Scot Cameron Mukherjee leading with a five under par 67.

Cameron’s round contained seven birdies and two bogeys with nines of 34 and 33, to take a four shot lead from Lukas Astrom (Swe), brother Oliver Mukherjee (Scot) and Adrian Larsson, representing The Els Club, Dubai.

A crack field of 60 players are in the field that has both a Boy’s and Girl’s Division and it is a World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) event supported by The R&A as well as an EGF Junior Order of Merit Qualifier.

In the Girl’s Division Lavanya Gupta (Ind) has the lead with a one under par 71, with the UAE’s Jamie Camero and Zurich Kanokpornvasin (Saadiyat Beach Golf Club, Abu Dhabi) on level par along with Lucy Lin (Cyprus) just one shot back.

Jamie told Khaleej Times after her round: “I did not play my best today, but got around the golf course in a respectable level par. I know the golf course at Al Hamra pretty well, it was in excellent condition - but it was not that easy with an untypical wind.

“I had three birdies and three bogeys and the rest pars – I hope I can improve on that score on Saturday.”

The leaders will be out last in round two with the final threeball group of the day Cameron, Lukas and Lavanya teeing off at 9.28 am.

First Round Scores

Boy’s Division

C. Mukherjee (Scot) 67.

L. Astrom (Swe) 71.

O. Mukherjee (Scotland) 71.

A. Larsson (The Els Club, Dubai) 71.

R. Ahmed (UAE) 72.

L. Klein (Czech) 74.

Girl’s Division

L. Gupta (Ind) 71.

J. Camero (UAE) 72.

Z. Kanokpornvasin (SBGC) 72.

L. Lin (Cyprus) 72.