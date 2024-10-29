Schwarz and Stone team up to win inaugural Jumeirah Pairs supported by The Brain & Performance Centre, Dubai

Left to right, Taif Al Delamie, Physical Performance Lead at The Brain Performance Centre, Jumeirah Pairs winners Patrick Stone and Paul Schwarz and Evelyn Downham, 2023 Lady Captain. - Supplied photo

Exhibiting good teamwork and skill, the dynamic duo of Paul Schwarz (9) and Patrick Stone (13) won the inaugural Jumeirah Pairs, sponsored by The Brain & Performance Centre, Dubai.

The pair scored an impressive 47 Stableford points on the challenging Fire course at Jumeirah Golf Estates.

The tournament, which highlighted the camaraderie and passion for golf within the, attracted a strong line-up of 42 teams, each made up of two players to compete in the popular Betterball Stableford format over 18 holes.

It was a memorable start to what promises to be an exciting series at the course designed by Australian golf great Greg Norman.

The winning team had consistent nines of 23 and 24 to take the top prize.

Highlights of their round were a brace of birdie twos by Schwartz on two of the par 3’s - holes 8 and 14, in a personal round of gross 77 – net 68. Partner Stone also played his part with a valuable contribution on at least eight holes.

The runners-up were the team of Adam Hodkins (5) and Zak Taher (11), who lost on a back-nine countback with nines of 26 and 21.

As a bonus for the day, DP World Tour golfer Nicolas Colsaerts, UAE resident, Golden Visa Awardee and Ambassador for The Brain & Performance Centre, co-hosted an informative Q&A session for the participating players.

Gwill Poole, Business Development Lead at The Brain & Performance Centre, a DP World Company, said on the sidelines of the prize presentation: “This is the first event of a series of tournaments as part of our long-term partnership initiative with Jumeirah Golf Estates. We have an office in the Tommy Fleetwood Academy at the DP World Golf Performance Centre at the far end of the Range here at JGE as well as our Clinic in Jumeirah Lake Towers (JLT).

“We look forward to engaging with the membership at JGE as well as other like-minded individuals in the golf and sports space throughout the UAE and from around the world.

“Our mantra at The Brain & Performance Centre is – ‘Have you ever had your brain checked? Have you? If the answer is no contact www.braindubai.ae,” Poole added.

“We look forward to our next sponsored Jumeirah Pairs event at JGE on Saturday 30th November.”

Results