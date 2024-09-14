E-Paper

Saudi football player falls from balcony of Dubai home while on vacation

The Dubai Police have stated that investigations are still underway, and the results will be shared with the relevant authorities once concluded

Web Desk
Photo: Dubai Media Office
Photo: Dubai Media Office

Published: Sat 14 Sep 2024, 11:25 PM

Saudi football player Fahad Al-Muwallad is currently in the intensive care after falling from the balcony of his second-floor home during his vacation in Dubai, Dubai Police announced on Saturday.

The authorities announced that the football player was involved in an accident, with the initial investigations showing that the accident occurred while he was on the balcony.


According to the authorities, Al-Muwallad's condition is being closely monitored at a Dubai hospital, where medical teams are working diligently to provide care.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The Dubai Police have stated that investigations are still underway, and the results will be shared with the relevant authorities once concluded.

Web Desk

