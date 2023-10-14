Saudi Diary: Sunday’s an important day for all of us at the $25m LIV Golf – Jeddah

‘If we can win this week’s Team Event we can go into next week’s $50m Team Championship in Miami as the top seeds' says Dubai's Anirban Lahiri

Today’s second round was so much better for both myself and the Crushers Team in the $25 million 54-hole LIV Golf – Jeddah presented by Roshn held at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club at King Abdullah Economic City.

Following yesterday’s first round I was so upset and went straight to the range to practice after filing my Daily Diary for Khaleej Times.

I played a lot better today with a six birdie three under par 67 – but I was still somewhat disappointed - again there were a few blips in the middle of the round – I lost a ball up a palm tree – that was no fun.

I started on tee 12 in the shotgun start and birdied holes 13, 17, 18, 4, 6 and 11.

I had much more energy and I was especially happy to contribute to the team score.

Our Crushers Captain Bryson DeChambeau is in good shape to potentially finish the season as number one in the Individual League Standings tomorrow.

This is the final Individual qualifier so there is so much to play for - especially those needing to make the top 24 to retain their LIV Golf playing status for 2024.

We are on 22 under par after rounds of 6 and 16 under – which gives us a three-shot lead from Smash GC and Fireballs GC.

An important day tomorrow for us all – if we can win this week’s Team Event – we can go into next week’s $50 million Team Championship in Miami as the top seeds and have both a bye as well as the opportunity to choose who we play against – but more of next week another time.

Bryson shot a 63, Charles Howell III a 64 and my 67 completed our team score – with Paul Casey’s 70 the non-counting score.

In the Individual Event, Brooks Koepka followed his 68 with a 63 for a three-shot lead from Sergio Garcia and my fellow teammate Charles.

The tee time for the final round (KSA time) has been brought forward one hour to 11 a.m. with the shotgun start at 11.05 a.m. and the leading group teeing off at 11.16 a.m. (All KSA Times).

Wish me and us luck for tomorrow – another big day for us all at LIV Golf.

Indian Anirban, 36 years old, is a Dubai-based Dubai Golden VISA Awardee and has 18 professional wins around the world.

Second Round Leaders

(7,048 Yards, Par 70, $20 million - Prizefund)

Koepka (Smash GC) 66. 62. 128.

Garcia (Fire Balls GC) 68. 63. 131.

Howell III (Crushers GC) 67. 64. 131.

Vincent (Iron Heads GC) 70. 62. 132.

DeChambeau (Crushers GC) 69. 63. 132.

Team Event ($5 million Prizefund).

Crushers GC -22.

Fireballs GC -19.

Smash GC -19.

Torque GC -17.

RangeGoats GC -15.

Hyflyers GC -14.