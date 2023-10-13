Saudi Diary: It’s my turn to step up says Dubai’s Lahiri after Round One in LIV Golf – Jeddah

‘Global travel is tough and takes its toll on all our bodies, but my fitness is getting better’ adds the Indian pro

Anirban Lahiri of India. - AFP File

By Anirban Lahiri Published: Fri 13 Oct 2023, 7:44 PM

Marc Leishman (Ripper GC) shot a first-round five under par 65 to lead the $25 million 54-hole LIV Golf – Jeddah presented by Roshn held at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club at King Abdullah Economic City.

He has a one-stroke lead from three players chasing him down -Dustin Johnson, Harold Varner III and Brooks Koepka,

I started on hole four in this shotgun start format and had a round of 72 consisting of one birdie and three bogeys.

As I said in my last diary piece I have been around the world recently and my health and fitness are getting better – after a couple of good sleeps. Global travel is tough and it takes its toll on all our bodies.

Nine holes for practice each day was enough in the early part of the week – but it is still very hot and the wind was up this afternoon.

Our Crushers Golf Club is in good shape – we are tied first in the Team alongside Ripper GC with a six-under total, thanks to Charles Howell II (67), Paul Casey (68) and Captain Bryson DeChambeau (69).

Team golf is so much fun – they had 11 birdies between them and only five bogeys – I was the non-counting score - it is my turn to step up for Saturday’s second round.

There has been a lot of noise recently and especially this week on site around the Official World Golf Ranking and LIV Golf.

It is disappointing that the OWGR Committee declined to take LIV Golf on board – and did not see the merits of including the likes of Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Cam Smith and my Captain Bryson DeChambeau and so many talented players in LIV Golf in the eco-system of the game.

The Majors are perhaps where it is being felt the most – by everyone. Surely the Majors and the fans want the best players.

We are all looking for some form of clarity and legitimacy in the OWGR – but we can only control what we can as players.

Perhaps the OWGR are not the ideal way to determine qualification for events moving forward – but at least the parties are in dialogue and have met each other.

ALSO READ

Round two tomorrow with a 12.15 pm shotgun (KSA time) and 1.15 pm (UAE time) – let’s reconnect after that.

Indian Anirban, 36 years old, is a Dubai-based Dubai Golden VISA Awardee and has 18 professional wins around the world.

First Round Leaders

(7,048 Yards, Par 70)

Leishman (Ripper GC) 65.

Johnson (4Aces) 66.

Varner III () 66.

Koepka (Smash GC) 66.

Howell III (RangeGoats GC) 67.

Oosthuizen (Stinger GC) 67.

Bland (Cleeks GC) 67.

Team Event

Crushers GC -6.

Ripper GC -6.

Fireballs GC -5.

4Aces GC -5.

Torque GC -4.

Cleeks GC -4.