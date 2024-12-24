Saudi Arabia's female racing driver earns wild card for F1 Academy's support race

Saudi Arabia’s Farah Alyousef. — Supplied photo

Saudi Arabia’s Farah Alyousef is on the fast track to single-seater motor racing success and will be racing on the same track as Formula 1 legends such as Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton, Lando Norris, Charles Leclerc and George Russell when the Formula 1 World Championship comes to Jeddah next April.

The 22 year old from Riyadh has been selected as the ‘Wild Card’ entry to F1 Academy’s support race at the 2025 Formula 1 STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix which will take place at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit on the April 18-20.

Farah will compete in the all-female F1 Academy races against experienced racers from countries around the world.

Recently Farah qualified for the Formula Woman World Qualifiers in Dubai where 50 women from 26 countries competed to qualify for the FW Nations Cup Festival which is scheduled to take place in Dubai shortly after the 2025 Saudi Arabia Formula 1 Grand Prix.

Studying Aerospace Engineering in the UK, Farah will now be concentrating on developing her motorsport career. In the months ahead of the Saudi Arabian Formula 1 Grand Prix she will be testing and racing, all the time gaining experience behind the wheel of a Formula 4 single-seater racing car; the type that she will race in April’s Jeddah’s Formula 1 Academy race.

“I’m delighted and so proud to represent my country as the Wild Card entry for the GP and be the only Saudi Arabia entry for both The GP and The FW Nations Cup," Farah said. "I am so grateful to Saudi Motorsport for assisting me with their support and my training. I can’t wait to start testing again and look forward to having a look at the amazing Jeddah Corniche track” ALSO READ: 'It's a revolution': UN Women's advisor on female Saudi athletes and gender parity at Olympics Exclusive: My story proves you can make it big from any country, says Arab icon Ons Jabeur