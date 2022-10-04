Saudi Arabia wins bid to host Asian Winter Games 2029

The international multi-sport event is held every four years

By Web Desk Published: Tue 4 Oct 2022, 7:40 AM

Saudi Arabia has won the bid to organise the Asian Winter Games in 2029.

The Games will be held in Trojena, Neom.

Neom is a part of the kingdom’s Vision 2030 national development plan into which Prince Mohammed bin Salman has poured hundreds of billions of dollars, with the aim of transforming the Saudi economy, creating jobs for citizens, and reducing its dependence on oil.

The Asian Winter Games is an international multi-sport event. It is held every four years for members of the Olympic Council of Asia.

More to follow