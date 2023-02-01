Saudi Arabia to host 2027 Asian Cup

Lee, who required just 24.75 seconds to record the fastest hole of golf by a team of four at the Real Club Valderrama, Spain, in 2021, prefers to take it one shot at a time
Saudi Arabia has won a bid to host the 2027 Asian Cup, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said on Wednesday.
The announcement was made at the AFC Congress in the Bahraini capital of Manama.
Saudi Arabia was the sole bidder after India withdrew in December.
"We are excited to deliver the greatest tournament in the competition's history," the kingdom's sports minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal said after the announcement.
"The kingdom is transforming before our eyes and we are filled with excitement for what it will look like in 2027."
In the coming years the Saudis, who watched as neighbours Qatar hosted the World Cup in November and December, will hold the women's Asian Cup, the Olympic-sized Asian Games and even the Asian Winter Games on artificial snow.
The desert kingdom is also eyeing a World Cup and Summer Olympics, perhaps even a Winter Olympics, together with a swathe of other major events.
It is all part of grand plans by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, to modernise the Saudi economy and end its reliance on oil before the world moves on to other fuels.
"I'm sure Saudi Arabia will host a fantastic Asian Cup," Fifa President Gianni Infantino said at the Manama congress.
The 2023 Asian Cup will be hosted by Qatar. It was previously set to be held in China but the country withdrew because of Covid.
The Asian Cup is staged every four years. Qatar won the tournament's last edition, in 2019, which was hosted by the UAE.
Saudi Arabia have won three AFC Asian Cup titles.
Lee, who required just 24.75 seconds to record the fastest hole of golf by a team of four at the Real Club Valderrama, Spain, in 2021, prefers to take it one shot at a time
The Englishman and the Good Good Guys pooled their golfing resources to shoot a winning -36 over nine holes
Frenchman comes into the DP World Tour’s showpiece event on the back of a big win in Abu Dhabi last week
Captain Rohit Sharma made his first ODI century since January 2019
Victoria Azarenka also through to last four after beating Jessica Pegula
The route of the UAE Tour Women will total 468 km and will see riders take on the UAE’s unique and varied terrain, passing significant landmarks
Rohit (101) and Gill (112) put on 212 for the opening wicket in Indore to lay a solid foundation for the innings, with the hosts already holding an unassailable 2-0 series lead
The games' governing body is delighted to put Aljada and Sharjah on the map as global destinations for professionals