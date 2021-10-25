Salah tricks Man United at the Theatre of Dreams

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday. — Reuters

London - The Egyptian ace scores hat-trick in the 202nd meeting of English football’s biggest rivals

By AFP Published: Mon 25 Oct 2021, 12:35 AM

Mohamed Salah hailed a “big win” for Liverpool as the Egyptian forward’s hat-trick inspired a 5-0 victory against humiliated Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp’s side ran riot in the 202nd meeting of English football’s biggest rivals.

Naby Keita and Diogo Jota put Liverpool two goals ahead early on before Salah turned on the style with his treble.

United played most of the second half with 10 men after Paul Pogba was sent off in a chastening afternoon for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team.

It was Liverpool’s biggest ever win at Old Trafford and their largest success against their old foes at any venue since 1925.

“I think it is great to win 5-0 here, we knew before the game it would be tough if we did not play our game,” Salah said.

“We knew they will come and try to give everything so we had to give 100 percent. We just tried to play our football and play in between the lines to create more chances. We did that and were lucky to score.

“As long as the team keep winning I am happy and to give my best to the team to win. The first goal I gave to Naby Keita to score.”

Salah is the first away player to score a treble at Old Trafford since Brazil legend Ronaldo in 2003.

He also surpassed Didier Drogba to become Africa’s all-time leading scorer in the Premier League with 106 goals.

The 29-year-old has now scored in 10 successive games in all competitions, while Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 22 games in all competitions.

Liverpool are second, just one point behind leaders Chelsea, and look poised for a sustained assault on the English title currently held by Manchester City.

“We know what it takes to win the Premier League, we did it two years ago. A big win here but still only three points,” Salah said.

“We try to win each game and try to win the title. We need to play to win everything. From our heads from pre-season, we need to win the Premier League and hopefully we go for that.

“After half-time we were talking in the dressing room to just keep going and score as many as we could.”

Meanwhile, coach Jurgen Klopp called it “insane.”

“5-0, I couldn’t be happier, it is exceptional. Absolutely outstanding,” Klopp said.

“What can I say? Did I expect that? No. What we did in the last third was insane. Pressing high, winning balls, scored wonderful goals,” Klopp said.

“The result is insane, I asked if there was one like this in history and if there isn’t then it will take a while. The players put a nice piece in the book. It is special but we don’t celebrate like crazy, we have respect for the opponents. We were lucky in some moments, United are not in their best moment.”

Solskjaer said that it is the low point of his nearly three years in charge of the Red Devils, but insisted he will continue as manager.

“It is not easy to say something apart from it is the darkest day I have had leading these players,” Solskjaer told Sky Sports. “We were not good enough individually and as a team. “The whole performance was not good enough.”

Solskjaer’s men have taken just one point from the last 12 in the Premier League to fall eight points off leaders Chelsea after just nine games. — AFP