Salah Tahlak named 'Best Leader of the Year in Sports and Tennis' at Business Leadership Awards

Omar Magomedomarov won the gold in the 100 kg category of the judo event
Dubai Duty Free Joint COO, Salah Tahlak, was named the "Best Leader of the Year in Sports and Tennis" at the Business Fair - Business Leadership Awards held recently at the Radisson Red Hotel Dubai.
Organised by the Business Fair Magazine, the Business Leadership Awards identify and recognise individuals who have made excellent contributions in the fields of Hospitality, IT, Retail, Corporate, Media and Entertainment and Sport.
The award acknowledges Salah Tahlak’s role as Tournament Director of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships for the past 20 years.
The award was presented to Salah Tahlak by Engr. Sheikh Salem bin Sultan bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Civil Aviation, Ras Al Khaimah, along with Eesa Al Bastaki, President of University of Dubai and Dr. Khalid Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Media City.
Commenting on the award, Salah Tahlak said, “I am delighted to receive this award which is a testament for all the hard work put in by each and every one across the board to make the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships successful year after year. “
Salah Tahlak was elected on to the 12-member WTA Global Tournament Council Board in 2014 and has also been a member of the ATP Global Tournament Council since 2010, making him the first Arab to be a member of both male and female Tennis Tournament councils, giving him an important role in the governance and future of tennis globally.
Since taking on the role as Tournament Director of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships 20 years ago and subsequently being appointed to the WTA and ATP Tournament Council, Tahlak has proved an excellent ambassador for Dubai and Dubai Duty Free and has shown unparalleled commitment to the sport of tennis, both here in the UAE and around the world.
