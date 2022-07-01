Salah ends speculation by signing new Liverpool contract

Pogacar is a strong favourite for the Tour after another impressive season
Sports3 days ago
Mohamed Salah ended speculation over his future by signing a new contract with Liverpool on Friday that will reportedly run to 2025.
The Egyptian, who has scored 156 goals in 254 appearances for the Reds, had entered the final year of his previous contract.
Sports3 days ago
Mayweather was last seen in action at Fight Island in Abu Dhabi where he dominated former sparring partner Don Moore in an eight-round exhibition
Sports3 days ago
They equalled the mark set by England in 2012
Sports4 days ago
R Ashwin had also tested positive for the virus earlier
Sports5 days ago
With no sign of the US authorities relaxing their rule requiring all visitors to be vaccinated, the 35-year-old admitted that Wimbledon will be his last Slam of 2022
Sports5 days ago
Canadian Summer McIntosh beat fellow teen Katie Grimes of the United States to collect the 400m medley title
Sports5 days ago
Their epic rivalry includes three successive Wimbledon finals from 2006 — the first two won by Federer and the last by Nadal in unforgettable fashion in 2008
Sports5 days ago
Pandya’s elevation to the captaincy came on the back of his performance in leading IPL newcomers Gujarat Titans to this year’s title
Sports5 days ago