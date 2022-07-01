Salah ends speculation by signing new Liverpool contract

New contract will reportedly run to 2025

By AFP Published: Fri 1 Jul 2022, 7:21 PM

Mohamed Salah ended speculation over his future by signing a new contract with Liverpool on Friday that will reportedly run to 2025.

The Egyptian, who has scored 156 goals in 254 appearances for the Reds, had entered the final year of his previous contract.