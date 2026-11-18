Mahendra Singh Dhoni's wife, Sakshi Dhoni, penned a beautiful note for her husband after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) announced his appointment as the team's mentor, marking a new chapter in his long association with the franchise.

Sakshi Dhoni shared a note on her Instagram handle which reflects on the end of a significant chapter in Mahi's journey and the beginning of a new phase filled with fresh opportunities and experiences.

"Some chapters have to end for beautiful new ones to begin. To everyone who has loved, supported and believed in Mahi through the years, whether we know you personally or not. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts," wrote Sakshi.

She added, "Forever grateful for all the love. Here’s to new beginnings, new adventures and many more beautiful memories."

CSK, the franchise for which Dhoni has played 17 seasons, confirmed on Tuesday that he will transition into its team mentor ahead of the IPL 2027 season, marking a significant change in the association that has defined much of his cricketing journey.

The announcement brings the curtain down on Dhoni's extraordinary playing career in the IPL, which began with the inaugural edition in 2008. Having been one of the faces of the tournament since its inception, the 45-year-old leaves behind an enduring legacy as a leader, finisher and one of the most influential figures to have played the competition.