Sainz wins third stage as Al Attiyah extends Dakar lead in Saudi Arabia

The other players are left back Juan Bernat, backup goalie Sergio Rico and 19-year-old midfielder Nathan Bitumazala
Sports2 days ago
Carlos Sainz won Tuesday’s third stage of the Dakar Rally to mark the first success of Audi’s new hybrid car in the gruelling road trip in the Saudi Arabian desert.
While Sainz, 59 and a three-time Dakar winner, celebrated his 40th career stage win Nasser Al Attiyah tightened his grip on the overall lead.
The Qatari, on the hunt for his fourth title, pulled 37 minutes clear of Sebastien Loeb, who lost a chunk of time when his car’s prop shaft broke.
The nine-time world rally champion limped to the finish line after 255 kilometres around Al Qaisumah in 37th place.
“It was a bad day,” the French rally veteran said.
“We only had front wheel drive from ten kilometres after the start. We did 250 km like this. Crossing the dunes and all the difficult conditions we had with this two-wheel drive was really tough.”
Sainz took the day’s honours by over half a minute from South African Henrik Lategan with Dakar legend Stephane Peterhansel guiding his Audi hybrid into third.
Al Attiyah came in eighth, with Loeb now trailing by 37min40sec.
Portugal’s Joaquim Rodrigues won his first ever bike stage in his sixth Dakar ahead of American Mason Klein and his KTM teammate Toby Price of Australia.
The bike standings are led by another KTM rider, England’s Sam Sunderland by four seconds from Yamaha’s Adrien Van Beveren.
Rodrigues, whose brother-in-law Paulo Goncalves died competing in the 2020 Dakar, is lying 17th.
The other players are left back Juan Bernat, backup goalie Sergio Rico and 19-year-old midfielder Nathan Bitumazala
Sports2 days ago
He celebrated his return from injury with a sparkling 122 on Saturday to propel New Zealand to 258-5 against Bangladesh on the opening day of the first Test in Mount Maunganui
Sports2 days ago
Greece fell to a 2-1 loss to Poland as world No.4 Stefanos Tsitsipas pulled out of his singles match with Hubert Hurkacz due to a niggling right elbow issue
Sports2 days ago
The 19-year-old Briton continues to recover from coronavirus
Sports2 days ago
India have recorded two wins and three draws in their previous five Tests at the venue
Sports2 days ago
He proposed an eight-team round-robin league where pitches encourage strong batting technique
Sports2 days ago
The win extends City’s lead over Chelsea, who take on third-placed Liverpool on Sunday, to 11 points, while Arsenal are fourth on 35 points
Sports3 days ago
Assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders will take charge at Stamford Bridge in the absence of Klopp, who is isolating after reporting mild symptoms
Sports3 days ago