Sachin Tendulkar congratulates Indian teams on Chess Olympiad triumphs

Published: Mon 23 Sep 2024, 7:22 PM Last updated: Mon 23 Sep 2024, 7:23 PM

India batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar congratulated the Indian team for securing two gold medals in both the men's and women's events at the International Chess Federation (Fide) Chess Olympiad.

India delivered a remarkable performance at the Fide Chess Olympiad in Budapest, securing gold medals in both men's and women's events on Sunday.

"Two Golds , One Nation! Congratulations to both our men's and women's teams for securing the first spot at the ChessOlympiad2024," Sachin wrote on X.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also extended wishes to the Indian team and said that the whole country is proud of them.

"Indian players created history in the Chess Olympiad. The men's team won the gold medal for the first time in the open section. The Indian team has also won gold for the first time in the women's category. Many congratulations to all the players and team members. The whole country is proud of you all," Priyanka wrote on X.

India's men's team, comprising D Gukesh, R Praggnanandhaa, Arjun Erigaisi, Vidit Gujrathi, and Pentala Harikrishna, triumphed over Slovenia to clinch the gold medal. Wins from Gukesh and Erigaisi gave India a 2-0 lead, and Praggnanandhaa's subsequent victory, along with a draw from Vidit, sealed the gold with a 3.5-0.5 victory.