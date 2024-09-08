E-Paper

Sabalenka dedicates US Open to family 'who never gave up' on dream

This US Open was the first Grand Slam Sabalenka had won since the death of her former boyfriend in March

By AFP

Aryna Sabalenka celebrates with the trophy after winning the final against Jessica Pegula. — Reuters
Aryna Sabalenka celebrates with the trophy after winning the final against Jessica Pegula. — Reuters

Published: Sun 8 Sep 2024, 6:03 PM

Aryna Sabalenka dedicated her US Open title to her family who "never gave up on my dream" after a third Grand Slam title was achieved in a year of personal torment.

World number two Sabalenka defeated Jessica Pegula 7-5, 7-5 to add a maiden New York crown to her back-to-back Australian Open titles.


This US Open was the first Grand Slam she had won since the death of her former boyfriend in March -- she only made the last-eight at the French Open and missed Wimbledon with injury.

Ice hockey player Konstantin Koltsov, once a star of the NHL, died from apparent suicide at the age of 42.

Five years ago, Sabalenka's father Sergiy passed away from meningitis at just 43.

"After I lost my father, it has always been my goal to put our family name in the history of tennis," said the 26-year-old Belarusian.

"Every time I see my name on that trophy, I'm so proud of myself, I'm proud of my family that they never gave up on my dream and that they were doing everything they could to keep me going.

"I had this opportunity in life so it really means a lot. It has always been my dream."

On Saturday, Sabalenka summoned her familiar weapons of super-charged serve and brutal groundstrokes to defeat sixth-ranked Pegula.

Her 40 winners took her tournament total to 205 with 36 aces. She boasted the third fastest serve of the competition of 191.5 km/h (119 mph).

"I know that I have to go for it. That's the only way it works for me," said Sabalenka.

"Every time I stop my arms and the ball flies in the stands, so a long time ago I decided for myself in those important moments I just have to go for it, I have to swing."

Her tiger tattoo has become a must-have for her devotees - at least temporary ink - as a young super-fan charmed crowds in the second round with a wash-off tiger tattoo and matching kit.

For Saturday's championship match at Arthur Ashe Stadium, her performance coach Jason Stacy arrived with the tiger tattoo on his head, which she slapped with satisfaction after winning the title.

"In Washington there is one girl, she's my fan, she's supporting me and she always come up with some cool stuff related to my name," said Sabalenka.

"She brought these temporary tattoos, and Jason promised me that if I make it to the finals... he's gonna put it on his forehead."

The pair have come up with other superstitions around Stacy's bald head, as she began signing it with a marker - a strange pre-match ritual before her successful Australian Open defence.

"Just always come up with something new," she said. "It was signature, and now it's, like, tiger tattoo. I'm really curious what's going to be next."

