Saadiyat Beach Golf Club redesigning back nine to enhance playing experience of the golf course

Noah Lyles caught Kishane Thompson on the line to win by five thousandths of a second to win the 100m race
Saadiyat Beach Golf Club has officially closed its back nine holes as part of an ambitious development project aimed at enhancing the course's design.
The redesign is being overseen by the original designer, golf legend Gary Player, in collaboration with Nicklaus Design.
One of the most exciting aspects of the redevelopment is the addition of another signature ocean-facing par 3 hole, which will further elevate the course's standing among the world's elite golf destinations.
The closure, which began on August 1st, 2024, affects holes 10, 13, 14, 16, 17, and 18.
The enhanced course is expected to reopen in mid-2025, offering golfers an even more spectacular playing experience.
“The back-nine holes will be closed for some time – in the meantime the back-nine has some planned adjustments in routing – under the supervision of both the original designer and golf legend Gary Player in association with Nicklaus Design,” a spokesperson commented. “Included in the re-design is another ocean-fronted par 3 hole.”
The Clubhouse. Driving Range, Golf Academy, and all additional club facilities will remain fully operational during the work.
“The golf course will continue to operate with the front nine being played as either just nine holes or a repeat of the front nine as 18 holes,” the spokesperson added.
All the work is expected to be completed and the back nine will re-open to complete the 18 holes in mid-2025.
Saadiyat Beach Golf Club, which opened in 2010, has hosted several high-profile golf tournaments including the Gary Player Invitational, the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Open on the Ladies European Tour, the Abu Dhabi Amateur Championship and two tournaments on the Challenge Tour. It has also been voted the ‘Best Course in the UAE’ in 2015 and the ‘Best Course in Abu Dhabi’ in 2019 at the industry-recognised World Golf Awards.
In 2023 Saadiyat Beach Golf Club retained its designation as a ‘Certified Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary’ through the Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary Programme of Golf Courses. It is one of 900 golf courses in the world to hold such a certification from Audubon International and the only one in the UAE.
ALSO READ
Noah Lyles caught Kishane Thompson on the line to win by five thousandths of a second to win the 100m race
The two-week sporting extravaganza which finished on Sunday led to a security operation like no other in recent French history
The final act of the Paris Olympics brought relief that an event foreshadowed by worries about terror attacks, strikes or protests had passed off with barely a hitch
It's rare, but this scenario highlights challenges of managing a tournament under adverse weather conditions
The glittering closing spectacle marked the beginning of the four-year countdown to the Los Angeles Olympics
The last day of sporting action saw the United States pip China for top spot in the battle for medals
Dubai-based Anirban Lahiri finished strongly with a 68 at Foxhills Club and Resort in Surrey
The Los Angeles Lakers superstar scored 14 points, 10 rebounds and six assists as Team USA held off a battling France in the final