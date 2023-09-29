Ryder Cup Diary: ‘We were not expecting a day like today – at least I was not!’

Europe lead US 6½-1½ after dominating display on day one at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club

English golfer, Justin Rose celebrates holing a putt to tie his four-ball match on the first day of play in the 44th Ryder Cup at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome. - AFP

By Peter Cowen/ KT Exclusive Published: Fri 29 Sep 2023, 10:13 PM

What a Day One that was.

I never saw it coming - the morning 4 – 0 whitewash in the foursomes or the afternoon fourballs result.

It is the first time that Team Europe has ever had a clean sweep in the opening foursomes. Team US have done it three times – in 1947, 1975 and 2016 – and each time they have gone on to win the Ryder Cup going away.

Is this a sign of what is ahead in 2023 for Team Europe this week?

In the afternoon fourballs - Team US at last got some red on the board during the round – but there was no red on the board for the US at the end of the day – they did not win a single match all day – for the first time in Ryder Cup history - and the session remarkably finished 2 ½ - 1 ½ to Europe.

Those three tied matches at the top of the board this afternoon were remarkable – imagine Jon Rahm going eagle – par – eagle over his last three holes to take a ½ point away from Scottie Scheffler and my man Brooks Koepka. These are indeed history defining moments.

We may look back on Sunday night during and after all the celebrations are over that Day One in the late afternoon was critical to the overall result – but we will just have to wait and see.

I was so pleased that one of my players that I coach along with Mike Walker – 29 year-old Matt Fitzpatrick, originally from just down the road from where I live in Sheffield, got his first point in the Ryder Cup, having previously played in two Ryder Cups in 2016 and 2020.

Before today he had lost all five of his matches – three foursomes and two singles. I always knew he preferred fourballs and in control of his own ball - and who would not want him as a partner with all the putts he holes – as was shown today. McIlroy certainly enjoyed the partnership.

Europe's English golfer, Matt Fitzpatrick (R) and Europe's Northern Irish golfer, Rory McIlroy celebrate their four-ball match win. - AFP

I think this will be seen as a breakthrough week for Fitzpatrick not only for him at future Ryder Cups but also to add to his one major win in the 2022 US Open and so much more.

Looking at the Day Two morning foursomes and fourballs tomorrow – it is absolutely vital that Team USA have a good morning as well as a good afternoon – otherwise the Cup could be over by Day Two end.

I sensed Europe was on top in the early afternoon and then the momentum turned to the US. The Ryder Cup is all about momentum and the US then stepped up and the home crowds seemed to go a little quiet apart from Match 4 which was never anything except a comfortable win from Fitzpatrick and McIlroy.

Then it switched back to Team Europe and three matches all going down the 18th that all resulted in ties in the fourballs is a bit special – when it looked like Team US would perhaps take the session comfortably.

It is unseasonably warm with temperatures in the 80’s and Marco Simeone Golf & Country Club is a difficult walk – like at Augusta the TV pictures certainly flattens out the Italian topography. Let’s see if some players play in all five sessions – that would be remarkable.

Another eight points are available tomorrow and 12 on Sunday – 20 points in total - bring on tomorrow! I cannot wait to go through it all again.

Scores

Day One Foursomes

(Team Europe Names First)

J. Rahm & T. Hatton Beat S. Scheffler & S. Burns 4&3.

V. Hovland & L. Aberg Beat M. Homa & B. Harman 4&3.

S. Lowry & S. Straka Beat R. Fowler & C. Morikawa 2&1.

R. McIlroy & T. Fleetwood Beat X. Schauffler & P. Cantlay 2&1.

Fpoursomes

TEAM EUROPE 4 – TEAM US 0.

Day One Fourballs

(Team Europe Names First)

V. Hovland & T. Hatton Tied with J. Thomas & J. Spieth.

J. Rahm & N. Hojgaard Tied with S. Scheffler & B. Koepka.

R. MacIntyre & J. Rose Tied with M. Homa & W. Clark.

R. McIlroy & M. Fitzpatrick Beat C. Morikawa & X. Schauffele 5&3.

Fourballs

TEAM EUROPE 2 ½ - TEAM US 1 ½.

Day One score: Team Europe 6 ½ - Tam US 1 ½

Peter Cowen, 72, is regarded as one of the leading golf coaches in the world.

He has Peter Cowen Academies at Emirates Golf Club and Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club and has his Headquarters in Rotherham, England.