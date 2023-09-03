Russians and Belarusians will not take part in Asian Games: IOC

Tennis players are always confronted with match points and the questions they create
Russian and Belarusian athletes will not compete at the Asian Games in China this month after the International Olympic Committee concluded that the plan was "not feasible".
Both countries have been excluded from many sports events since the Ukraine crisis started in February 2022, though individual athletes have been allowed to compete under certain restrictions.
The IOC said earlier this year that a pathway for their athletes' participation in the 2024 Paris Olympics, albeit as neutral athletes, should be explored.
At a meeting in Bangkok in July, the General Assembly of the Olympic Council of Asia voted to allow a maximum of 500 competitors from those countries to compete, to allow them to gain qualification standards for the Olympics.
But an IOC spokesperson said on Sunday: "The concept of the participation of athletes with Russian and Belarusian passports at the Asian Games 2023 was explored as discussed at the Olympic Summit in December 2022, but was not feasible due to technical reasons."
The Asian Games begin in Hangzhou on September 23 and run until October 8.
Tennis players are always confronted with match points and the questions they create
The weather is cloudy at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium but there is no sign of rainfall
Golfers in the UAE have the opportunity to play in 20 club qualifiers, with winners advancing to play alongside one of the leading professionals in the Rolex Pro-Am
Sixteen-year-old from JA The Resort leads the first event of the 2023 – 2024 calendar at Arabian Ranches Golf Club by four shots
Swiatek and Juvan won gold playing together at the Youth Olympics in 2018
The Mexican emerged unhurt from his Red Bull despite the high speed at which he lost control
Al-Ittihad will still be able to sign players as the Saudi Pro League transfer window is set to close on 7 September.