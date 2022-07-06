Russian-born Rybakina to face Halep in Wimbledon semifinals

The 23-year-old switched nationality in 2018

Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina returns to Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic during their women's singles quarterfinal on Wednesday. — AFP

By AFP Published: Wed 6 Jul 2022, 6:56 PM

Russian-born Elena Rybakina became the first player representing Kazakhstan to reach a Grand Slam semifinal at Wimbledon on Wednesday when she defeated Ajla Tomljanovic in three sets.

Rybakina came through 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 and will face 2019 champion Simona Halep for a place in Saturday's women's final.

The 23-year-old switched nationality in 2018, while this year Russian and Belarusian players are banned from Wimbledon following the invasion of Ukraine.