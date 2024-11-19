Rory McIlroy vows to keep pushing for greatness: 'The best is yet to come'

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy gestures as he poses for a picture with the trophy after winning the DP World Tour Championship golf tournament for the sixth time at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai. - AFP

With his sixth DP World Tour Championship victory now in the books, Rory McIlroy is already looking ahead to what’s next as he continues to build on his astonishing career.

His latest triumph at Jumeirah Golf Estates, which also secured him his sixth Race to Dubai title, added another milestone to a career full of remarkable achievements. But the likeable Northern Irishman, who first dazzled local fans with his innate skills in 2011, shows no signs of slowing down.

Reflecting on his recent success, McIlroy acknowledged the significance of his win but quickly turned his attention to the future.

"Getting to six wins here, and three in a row, is something I’m incredibly proud of,” he said. “But who knows, I might go for eight or nine. As long as the Race to Dubai is happening, I’ll be here. I’ve got another 10 years in me, and I’ll keep pushing for more.”

After a year marked by triumphs and near-misses, McIlroy’s achievements in 2024 are undeniable. However, the Northern Irishman’s eyes are firmly set on surpassing Colin Montgomerie’s record of eight wins.

"I think about what’s next,” McIlroy said with conviction. “I’ve got a lot more golf to play, and I want to keep competing at the highest level. The next few years will be exciting.”

Though McIlroy has earned a well-deserved break after a challenging year, he’s already looking forward to returning to the fairways in 2025 — with even bigger goals in mind.

The Northern Irishman’s triumph in Dubai saw him equal the legendary Seve Ballesteros’ record of six titles, a moment that left him visibly moved and brought tears to his eyes. After a challenging year in which he fell short of capturing a Major victory, his win in Dubai was a powerful statement.

As he stood on the 18th green, the warm sun setting on the horizon, McIlroy was reminded of the immense significance of his achievement — and of the man whose record he had just matched.

Seve's legacy

"I think about what Seve meant to the game, this tour, and the European Ryder Cup team,” McIlroy reflected emotionally after his victory.

“We sit in the locker room at the Ryder Cup, and the walls are filled with Seve quotes. To think that my name is now alongside his — that’s something I’ll never take for granted.”

It was clear that McIlroy, a former resident of Dubai, has a deep connection to the city, felt a special bond with the UAE. Over the years,

Dubai has been a consistent happy hunting ground for the 35-year-old, where he has not only been a multiple winner of the DP World Tour Championship but also claimed the HERO Dubai Desert Classic four times.

"I lived here for four years early in my career. I was a resident. I love this part of the world. I always have. As I said, I was lucky enough to receive an invite to the HERO Dubai Desert Classic in 2006 as an amateur,” McIlroy recalled.

Enduring Connection

“This region has been a huge part of my career, and it's always great to come back. The people here are amazing. There's been a lot of fond memories along the way. I love coming back here, and I have a lot of friends, and I try to make it a point to come back as much as I can.”