Rory McIlroy primed for back-to-back DP World Tour events in Dubai

The world No 2 will head the field in the inaugural Dubai Invitational at the Dubai Creek in January, 2024 and then play in the Hero Dubai Desert Classic a week later

Rory McIlroy confirmed to play at Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club in January's Dubai Invitational on the DP World Tour. - Supplied pohoto

By Team KT Published: Tue 31 Oct 2023, 2:57 PM

Four-time Major champion Rory McIlroy will be looking to start the year off on a high note when he returns to Dubai for the inaugural edition of the Dubai Invitational from January 11 – 14, 2024.

The World Number Two is set to tee it up in the new, four-day event which will be played at Dubai Creek Resort’s award-winning golf course.

The Dubai International is a 72-hole strokeplay DP World Tour tournament played concurrently with a three-day Pro-Am team event, with Sunday featuring professionals only.

The Northern Irishman has tasted success in Dubai on five occasions and the 34 year-old will spend back-to-back weeks at DP World Tour events in the UAE to start his 2024 season.

McIlroy headlines the field at the Dubai Invitational and will then shift his focus with the aim to create history as the first four-time winner of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic when he returns to defend his title at the Emirates Golf Club from January 18 – 21, 2024.

The Dubai Creek Resort will host in inaugural edition of the inaugural edition of the Dubai Invitational from January 11 – 14, 2024, - Dub ai Creek Golf & Yacht Club/Facebook

The Ryder Cup star is also the reigning European Number One having claimed the season long Race to Dubai Rankings, in Partnership with Rolex, on four occasions, including last year. He currently tops the Rankings heading into the season-ending DP World Tour Championship, Dubai in two weeks’ time.

“I’m really excited to start my year at the Dubai Invitational,” said McIlroy. “I’ve always enjoyed coming back to Dubai to set up my season and with a pro-am format, this tournament is going to be an enjoyable week.

“Dubai Creek Resort is a fantastic course and given the support we get in Dubai from the fans, I’m sure they are going to make it another great week on the golfing calendar.’”

The Dubai Invitational, which is the first event on the International Swing on the DP World Tour's new 2024 schedule, will be played bi-annually in 2024, 2026 and 2028. It consists of 60 professional DP World Tour golfers, and 60 amateur golfers. Tournament host Abdulla Al Naboodah, added, “We are absolutely delighted to welcome Rory McIlroy to the Dubai Invitational at Dubai Creek Resort.

“The UAE has played a significant role in the global growth of golf, with its world-class courses and enthusiastic golfing community.

“The inaugural Dubai Invitational will welcome global business leaders and celebrities from around the world to play alongside some of the world’s top professionals over three days and Rory’s participation further underscores the UAE’s prominence in the international golfing landscape,” Al Naboodah added.

