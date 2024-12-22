Root back in England ODI squad for India tour, Champions Trophy

England’s Joe Root bats on day four of the third cricket Test match between New Zealand and England at Seddon Park in Hamilton on December 17, 2024. — AFP file

Joe Root returned to England's one-day international squad for the first time since their ill-fated World Cup title defence in November 2023, as the country's cricket board named players on Sunday for a white-ball tour of India and the Champions Trophy.

The England and Wales Cricket Board added that Ben Stokes was not considered for selection as the Test skipper continues to be assessed following a left hamstring injury sustained in their big defeat by New Zealand in the third test this month.

The talismanic all-rounder had come out of retirement in the 50-overs format to play in last year's World Cup, where England finished a dismal seventh out of 10 teams.

England play five Twenty20 internationals and three ODIs against India starting on January 22 before heading to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy in February and March.

Pace bowler Mark Wood returned to both squads after missing the tours of Pakistan and New Zealand with an elbow injury, but there was no spot for Sam Curran or Reece Topley.

Rising batsman Jacob Bethell was also rewarded for his good form in New Zealand.

The Jos Buttler-led squads will depart on January 17 with head coach Brendon McCullum, who was put in charge of the limited-overs sides in September. New Zealander McCullum had previously taken the reins of the Test team in May 2022 and quickly oversaw a huge improvement, introducing an ultra-aggressive style that came to be known as "Bazball". England squads: ODIs (India tour and ICC Champions Trophy): Jos Buttler (captain), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt, Mark Wood.

T20s (India tour): Jos Buttler (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt, Mark Wood.