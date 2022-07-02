Ronaldo wants to leave Manchester United

The 37-year-old asked to be allowed to leave, should the Premier League club receive a satisfactory offer in the transfer window

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo. — AP

By Agencies Published: Sat 2 Jul 2022, 8:32 PM

Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo has asked to be allowed to leave Manchester United, should the Premier League club receive a satisfactory offer in the transfer window, The Times reported on Saturday.

The 37-year-old had joined Manchester United last season from Serie A club Juventus.